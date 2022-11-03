ACT announces sitting MP as Hamilton West candidate

The ACT party has announced sitting MP Dr James McDowall as its pick to contest the Hamilton West by-election.

Fresh into Parliament in the 2020 general election as sixth on ACT’s list, Dr McDowall who is the party’s defence and immigration spokesperson, was on Thursday erecting hoardings with party leader David Seymour.

McDowall says he is keen to contest the election on local matters.

“It’s clear to me that Hamilton West faces some real challenges at the moment, particularly with rising, violent crime, the increasing cost of living and the co-governance of everything,” McDowall said.

STUFF Gaurav Sharma announces he has resigned from Parliament, sparking a by-election in Hamilton West. Video first published October 20, 2022.

McDowall will campaign on these issues in what is steadily becoming a theme in what could be an agenda setting by-election heading into next year’s general election.

“I’ll be campaigning on ACT’s policies of introducing ankle bracelets for serious and violent youth offenders, tax relief for hardworking New Zealanders and a referendum on co-governance.”

McDowall has been resident in Hamilton for 17 years and studied at the University of Waikato. A self-declared “Classical Liberal” and multilingual, the 34-year-old has a background in the NGO sector, small business and immigration law.

Christel Yardley/Stuff ACT party leader David Seymour was in Hamilton West today helping the party's candidate erecting hoarding for the upcoming by-election.

With the ACT party now having announced their candidate, it seems all those contesting the election are singing from a similar sheet of hymns.

Diversity of background and experience appear to be selling points for all parties thus far. The incumbent Labour Party on Tuesday announced its candidate to contest the 10 December election: Georgie Dansey a small business owner, and former teacher and private school teachers’ union rep.

The National Party is yet to choose who will fly the flag, but the shortlist includes: Rachel Afeaki-Taumoepeau, the general manager of Oceania Health Dr Frances Hughes, and chief executive of Ngāi Tai ki Tāmaki Tama Potaka.

In a sharp rebuke of the by-election itself, New Zealand First said it would not stand in the Hamilton-West by-election, which it dubbed an “unnecessary by-election that will change very little in Parliament”.

Instead, they plan to: “spend our resources on a comeback in 2023.”