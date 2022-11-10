Labour hopeful did get the memo, despite minister protest 'mix-up' claim

Georgie Dansey, the Labour Party’s choice to contest the Hamilton West by-election, maintains “a communication mix-up” landed her in the middle of a protest against Andrew Little.

An email received by Labour’s Hamilton West candidate made her aware of a planned protest against senior Labour official and minister Andrew Little at an event she’d attend on her first day on the campaign trail.

But candidate Georgie Dansey, who attended the protest at Waikato University last Wednesday before quickly retreating when approached by a Stuff reporter, maintains the embarrassing gaffe was a “communications mix-up”.

While Little’s visit was unrelated to Labour’s electoral aspirations in Hamilton West, a visit by a senior party figure is usually carefully choreographed to place a candidate alongside them and present a united front with a positive announcement.

However, the day after being unveiled as a candidate, Dansey was instead among those waving placards at her minister, demanding more action on pay issues.

READ MORE:

* The city of NZ's future is not Auckland, Wellington or Christchurch

* Who's really the underdog in Hamilton West's by-election?

* From 84th on the Labour list to contending a by-election: Georgie Dansey to stand for Hamilton West



Q+A The PM confirmed she would visit the bellwether electorate in an interview with Q+A.

Dansey said she: “received a general email from the TEU (tertiary Education Union),” making her aware of the planned protest against Little.

The minister was visiting the university to announce mental health spending when he was ambushed by the union, in which Dansey is involved.

“I just had a misrepresentation due to a communication mix-up about what was occurring at the event,” she said.

When asked what that mix up was specifically, she reiterated what she had told followers on Facebook.

“I was at the uni today in my capacity as an education sector union rep. I wasn’t there to protest the Minister and when it became clear the Minister was being ambushed I left.”

She went onto explain: “I wasn’t aware about what was happening at the event, I made a mistake and left the situation as soon as I knew it was not what I thought it was, and I was in no way ambushing the minister.”

Tom Lee/Stuff Health Minister Andrew Little was greeted by protesting members of the tertiary Education Union when he visited Waikato University recently.

However, a general email obtained by Stuff from the TEU to its membership, outlines clearly the planned protest action that took place.

“Andrew Little will be on site at Waikato (Hamilton) approx 10.30am tomorrow. He is speaking about student health/wellbeing and the extra funding the government is giving in this space.”

The email continues.

“We would appreciate if you could rally the troops and meet Annie outside the Performing Arts centre (on the deck in front of the big glass windows) at 10.15.”

The email runs counter to Dansey’s claims that she was unaware of the planned protest.

Why she was at the picket when it was clear the minister would be protested is still unclear.

Dansey will contest the election on behalf of the Labour Party after former member Gaurav Sharma resigned from Parliament in early October. Her rivals will include National’s Tama Potaka, currently chief executive of Ngāi Tai ki Tāmaki Tama Potaka.

ACT has fielded sitting MP Dr James McDowall and TOP the unsuccessful 2020 Hamilton East candidate Naomi Pocock.

Gaurav Sharma will also stand again under the banner of his newly formed party – Momentum New Zealand.