The kids of the pandemic

Nelson College for Girls student Alice Simpson, 18, made the most of her senior year but struggled with fitting into a new school and online learning, and is looking forward to university.

School balls, productions, camps and classes - this year’s cohort of high school leavers have missed so much. After all the uncertainty, what does the future hold? Michelle Duff reports.

It’s the week before her final exams, and Alice Simpson, ​18, answers the phone out of a meeting with the school careers counselor. “Hold on a minute,” she says, pausing for the bell to ring. Simpson is busy; after this she will meet her English teacher for lunch, hit the books for a while, then work on her application for Victoria University.

It’s complicated, because she has to go for provisional entry. She is not on track to pass Level 3 NCEA, after her academic achievement took a nosedive this year.

“I struggled during lockdowns, I found that I’m basically unable to complete anything without the support of teachers and learning staff,” Simpson, who has autism and dysgraphia, says. “I managed to do pretty well in Level 1 and 2, but this year has been a shambles to put it bluntly.”

Simpson is one of the 45,000 school leavers this year whose senior schooling has taken place entirely during the pandemic, beginning with the first lockdowns of March 2020.

This cohort have had to navigate NCEA levels 1, 2 and 3 amid the tumult of learning from home - a regime of zooms, online classes and minimal social interaction - while missing out on coming-of-age rituals and dealing with stress, anxiety and loneliness.

Now, they can’t wait to leave. “I can’t wait to get a fresh start, I’m looking forward to making some lasting friendships,” Simpson, who wants to study a Bachelor of Arts in linguistics, says. “It’s just going to be so good.”

Meanwhile, principals and the Ministry of Education are expressing concern with low NCEA attainment levels and high student anxiety after years of interrupted schooling, with a “Lost Learners” programme being instigated in an attempt to keep kids engaged and at school.

MARTIN DE RUYTER/STUFF

‘Ready for the next thing’

Simpson came out as a trans girl and began socially transitioning in Year 11, transferring from Nelson College to Nelson College for Girls for the start of Year 12.

“I had a difficult job adapting to a new social life as a new person during Covid, and I’ve ended this year on the outskirts. I’m well-liked, but I don’t have a social group because a lot of the opportunities I would have had to socialise have been cancelled or postponed.”

This has included school balls, camp, leadership conferences, school sports days, and performing arts events. “We just get really used to disappointment.”

This year she has been anxious about getting Covid, but it has been tough being the only one at school wearing a mask. But there have been highlights; captaining the school’s debating team, singing in the choir, and working as a lighting technician on this year’s school production.

KEVIN STENT Wellington High School student Alex Buyck.

Wellington High School student Alex Buyck, 17, said he was most gutted to miss the NZ model United Nations, a climate change conference, and his school ball. “You can’t really move the ball online, so that was cancelled which was pretty rough.”

He didn’t mind classes and even clarinet lessons being online, though “they’re not as good as the real thing,” but found it anxiety-inducing when the production he was co-directing - A Midsummer Night's Dream - was continually postponed.

“Year 11 was my hardest, because of the shock of the lockdown, but by Year 12 there was a bit of a process going. Then this year everyone got Covid. There’s definitely been moments, but I guess it teaches you adaptability.” He’s looking forward to starting a customer service job at Wellington Airport with Air New Zealand.

Feilding High School Year 13 Dean Megan Benson ​said after the tumult of the past few years, including times this year with sickness where their school’s attendance had been at 50 per cent, students couldn’t wait to leave. “They’re excited, they’re ready for it, they just want to get on with the next part of their lives.”

School leavers this year had more optimism than the last two cohorts, who were faced with online uni classes, no orientation week events, fewer work options, and no overseas travel. Gap year programmes like Camp America had re-started, and other students were leaving for apprenticeships.

“There has been no normal for them, but that hasn’t stopped them.”

Capturing the ‘lost learners’

Auckland Secondary School Principals Association president and Orewa School principal Gregory Pierce said the past two years had seen students in lower socioeconomic areas in particular leaving school earlier.

“We’ve noticed an increasing number of students leaving earlier in Year 12 and 13, often to contribute to finances on the home front.”

Schools including his were trying to be more flexible with timetables, to allow students to do some paid work if they needed to but which would allow them to stay in school, he said. “Schools have had to adapt, and I think this is going to be a transition into what the new normal looks like. It won’t go back to what it was before Covid.”

KYMBERLEE FERNANDES/STUFF/Stuff Auckland Secondary School Principals Association president and Orewa School principal Gregory Pierce says there has been concern around interrupted learning and pressure to leave school.

Ministry of Education group manager policy Ben O’Meara said schools’ feedback was they were seeing lower levels of NCEA Level 2 and 3 attainment this year than for the past two years.

Students were struggling, often leaving school early, and experiencing high levels of anxiety.

“We’ve been concerned about the long-term trend of low school attendance and disengagement from learning and their impact on achievement for some time. These concerns have been exacerbated by COVID-19.”

The Ministry was introducing “Lost Learning” initiatives which included expanding or restarting community-led programmes to support Māori and Pacific students, opening up 500 more places at Te Kura summer school, and targeted funding for more teaching and tutoring support.

Psychologist Karen Nimmo said despite ongoing concerns about young people’s mental health and anxiety, teenagers were remarkably resilient - especially given the levels of household stress and big issues like climate change they had to worry about.

“Yes they have had a different experience from other generations, but that doesn’t mean it’s bad. Many young people are fine, they’re socialising, they’re contributing to their communities, they’re achieving. It has encouraged them to help others, work independently, and self-reliance.”

Anxiety can also come from parents, who need to give kids the space to make their own decisions, she says. “The strongest message parents can send their kids out the door with is to treat themselves well, because that is the key to everything.”