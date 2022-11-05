New Zealand Herald removes two Anika Moa articles, but won't say why

Stacey Morrison, Mike Puru and Anika Moa became the host Flava Breakfast in 2022. (file photo)

The New Zealand Herald has taken down an article announcing Anika Moa’s departure from the radio show Flava, but won’t comment on why it has been removed.

The article published on Friday said Moa planned to leave her role on the Flava Breakfast show at the end of the year, but was removed shortly afterwards.

A second article titled “Watch: Anika Moa's funniest moments” which also mentioned Moa’s departure was removed as well.

TVNZ Anika Moa chats to New Zealand musicians for her new TVNZ series Anika Moa Reunited.

Stuff approached NZME, which owns both the New Zealand Herald and Flava, but communications representative Kelly Gunn declined to elaborate.

“No comment from us thanks,” she said in a text message.

Moa, Stacey Morrison, Mike Puru became the new hosts of Flava Breakfast for 2022, replacing Sol3 Mio’s Pene Pati, Amitai Pati and Moses Mackay.

Moa, Morrison, and Puru formerly hosted The Hits Drive show, their move to Flava was confirmed as part of several lineup changes across NZME’s radio brands for 2022.

The 42-year-old stepped in to co-host The Hits Drive show full-time in 2019.