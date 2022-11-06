Police searching for missing kayaker in Firth of Thames

The Police Eagle helicopter and a plane are part of a team searching for a missing kayaker.

Police are searching for a kayaker who didn’t return as planned after a fishing trip on Saturday.

Early on Sunday morning his kayak and fishing gear were found just under five kilometres east of Orere Point.

The kayaker left from Kaiaua around 3pm on Saturdayand planned to fish at the mussel farms there.

His family reported him missing on Saturday night when he didn’t come home as expected, and a search is underway in the Firth of Thames.

Police, the Police Maritime Unit, the Eagle helicopter and Coastguard are involved. On Sunday morning a plane was deployed to help search.

The Coastguard had four rescue boats out looking overnight, after being alerted at 9pm on Saturday about the missing man.

Coastguard manager for the Northern region Jonny Bannister said on Sunday afternoon they would keep searching for as long as police needed.

“We’re hoping for a successful outcome, so it’s important for anyone with any information to come forward.”

“Police urgently want to hear from anyone in the Firth of Thames area who may have seen something which could assist in locating the missing kayaker,” police said.

If you can help, please call 111 and quote event number P052502217.