Tama Potaka announced as National's pick to contest Hamilton West by-election

Tama Potaka talks to the media following his selection as the National Party candidate for the Hamilton West by-election.

Heeding calls for greater diversity, the National Party have selected Ngāi Tai ki Tāmaki chief Tama Potaka as their candidate to contend the Hamilton West by-election.

The last of the major parties to declare a candidate to contend the 10 December by-election, Potaka was selected by National party delegates over Dr Frances Hughes and Rachel Afeaki-Taumoepeau as their pick at an event in Hamilton on Sunday afternoon.

Potaka, who currently lives in Auckland with his family, plans to move to Hamilton once “he becomes the MP.”

Potaka says his first order of business will be to “work with the National Party team and the local electorate team to put together a plan to take the election and win it for National.”

TOM LEE/STUFF/Waikato Times Tama Potaka says he intends to move to Hamilton from Auckland if he is successful in the Hamilton West by-election.

Like his rivals, Potaka suggested the cost-of-living, crime and co-governance will be the issues front and centre of voters’ minds.

When asked if he would consider himself the underdog, as his party have suggested in the past, going into the race, he said: “I think that there’s been an underdog name given to the National Party team. I’m part of the party that’s referred to ourselves as the underdog, but you could also call me the dark horse.”

As campaign hoardings sprout up across the electorate, the announcement by National today marks the beginning of a month of campaigning before Hamiltonians in the West of the city go to the polls.

Called after the resignation of disaffected Labour, then briefly independent MP Gaurav Sharma, the by-election will provide both major parties with an opportunity to gauge how they’re faring with typical New Zealand voters.

Electoral Commission The Hamilton West electorate map.

Overshadowed somewhat by the Labour Party conference in Manukau, roughly 60 delegates of the Hamilton West branch of the National party selected Potaka by secret ballot.

The Labour Party have decided to field former teacher, union boss and current small business owner Georgie Dansey as their choice to retain the seat they took from National in the 2020 election.

Sharma will also contest the by-election. Representing his newly formed centrist party, New Zealand Momentum Party, the ousted Labour MP says his new party will be free of political “baggage”.

ACT Party leader David Seymour was in the city on Thursday to help his party’s candidate, sitting MP Dr James McDowall, erect hoardings in the suburb of St Andrews. Seymour said the party would campaign on the “unbelievably high” cost-of-living and crime.

New Zealand First and the Green Party have decided to stay out of the race, with New Zealand First’s leader saying on Thursday morning that it is: “an unnecessary by-election that will change very little in parliament.” Instead, Winston Peters’ party plans to spend their resources “on a comeback in 2023.”

The Aotearoa Legalise Cannabis party have rolled out Peter Wakeman as their candidate.