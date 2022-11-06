Guy Fawkes revellers kept firing 'rockets' after small fire, leading to big blaze say residents in Wellington suburb

Guy Fawkes Day revellers continued to set off “rockets” near bushland above Wellington’s Breaker Bay after a small fire broke out leading to a second larger fire which took several hours for firefighters to put out, local residents say.

Kenny-Jean Sidwell​, who lives in nearby Eve Bay, said she letting off fireworks with her adult son and neighbour out the front of her home on Saturday, when they saw fireworks, followed by flames, coming over the summit of the hill near Oruaiti Reserve.

“It was like s... We could see the fire, not a big one, and then it went out.”

SUPPLIED A large fire broke out in bushland above Breaker Bay, after fireworks were let off in the area.

Sidwell went back inside. When she looked out again later in the evening there was another fire “fully all on”. She estimated the blaze was about 300 metres wide “from the top of the hill, all the way down to the beach, or thereabouts”.

READ MORE:

* Your pleasure is their terror: It's time to ban public sales of fireworks

* 'It was too late': Taranaki rider loses her horse after it sustained injuries from being spooked by fireworks

* 'Please be careful': Fireworks confirmed as cause of Te Mata peak blaze



Sidwell’s neighbour, Elizabeth, who did not want her last name used, said she called the Wellington City Council when she first saw fireworks coming from Oruaiti Reserve to try to find out whether there was a fire ban in the area and was told it was a police issue. She later called police on 111.

After making the report, about 10.30pm, Elizabeth saw a large fire. The blaze could not be accessed by road, so fire trucks parked on the Seatoun side of the hill, by Seatoun School, and firefighters ran hoses onto the cliffs above the bay.

“There was a lot of smoke. You could hear it when you were down at the beach.”

Another neighbour said fire crews were still at the scene when they left the beach about 1.45am on Sunday. Later in the morning, around 7.30, they saw a helicopter pouring buckets of water on the scorched earth.

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI The damage to bushland after a fire tore through the hills above Breaker Bay on Wellington's south coast on Guy Fawke’s night.

Sidwell was concerned about the potential impact the blaze would have on the ecological work done by Predator Free and Te Motu Kairangi (Miramar Ecological Restoration) in the area.

Her message to the people responsible was: “Where do I send the invoice?” for the damage.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) spokesman said 10 trucks were sent to a bush fire at a carpark in Breaker Bay after a report at 10.54pm on Saturday.

The last crew left the scene at 2.56am on Sunday and a helicopter was used in the morning to dampen down hotspots. No information about the cause of the fire was available, the Fenz spokesman said.

Police have been contacted for comment.