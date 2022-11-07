Milk powder and krill oil in Lake Taupō after truck rollover - council

A truck crashed into Lake Taupō in the early hours of Sunday morning and the road was reopened a day later.

Krill oil from a truck that rolled, landing in the edge of Lake Taupō, turned nearby water a “reddish-orange tinge”.

About 4.30am on Sunday emergency services were called to SH1, Motutere, between Waitapu Rd and Te Heuheu Rd following a truck crash.

Police said there were no serious injuries, but the road would be closed for some time with diversions in place.

The truck was removed and the road was open by 11am on Monday, a spokesperson said.

But it had been carrying milk powder and krill oil, some of which went into Lake Taupō, a Waikato Regional Council statement said.

The oil left a “reddish-orange tinge” and council staff were working on a remediation plan.

The local hapū, Ngāti Te Rangiita, issued a rāhui from Pūeaea (Waitapu Road in Motutere) to Pākā Bay (Hallet’s Bay), the statement said.

Experts believed the oil was likely to start breaking down through a combination of sunlight and wave action, with the water helping to dilute it, the council said.

The oil could potentially stick to bird feathers but none were seen to be affected so far.

“It's thought the krill oil will break down a lot quicker than mineral oils.”

Water samples had also been taken to gauge potential impacts for people who take water from the lake.

“Many of you will know that krill oil is a popular dietary supplement, but our advice is to avoid taking lake water for drinking/household water in the proximity of the crash site.”

Updates would be issued over the next few days, the council said.