A truck crashed into Lake Taupō in the early hours of Sunday morning.

State Highway 1 has reopened after the removal of a truck that ended up in Lake Taupō after a crash.

Around 4.30am on Sunday emergency services were called to SH1, Motutere, between Waitapu Rd and Te Heuheu Rd following a truck crash.

Police said there were no serious injuries, but the road would be closed for some time with diversions in place.

The truck had been removed and the road was open by 11am on Monday, a spokesperson said.