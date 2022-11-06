Truck remains in Lake Taupō after early morning crash closes State Highway 1

A truck crashed into Lake Taupō in the early hours of Sunday morning.

A truck is currently in Lake Taupō and a section of State Highway 1 is closed after an early morning crash.

Around 4.30am on Sunday emergency services were called to SH1, Motutere, between Waitapu Rd and Te Heuheu Rd following a truck crash.

Police said there were no serious injuries and the road would be closed for some time with diversions in place.

By 7pm, a Motutere resident said the road remained closed and the truck was still in the water.

Police urged motorists driving through the area to expect delays or take an alternate route if possible.