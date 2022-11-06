One dead, one missing after boat capsizes near Auckland's Clark Beach with five onboard

One person has died and another is missing after a small boat with five on board capsized in the Manukau Harbour near Clarks Beach.

A police spokesperson said they had received a report of “people requiring assistance” in the water around 7pm.

Inspector Jason Homan said five people had been on the boat, two made it back to shore, a third was found in the water, while another was found dead.

The fifth member onboard had not yet been found.

Homan said the three people who had been rescued were transported to Middlemore Hospital for treatment.

A spokesperson for Coastguard confirmed Coastguard Waiuku were assisting police with the rescue.

The boat had now been recovered by Coastguard and police and emergency services remained at the beach at 10pm on Sunday night.

Todd Macleod/Supplied One Clarks Beach local said they saw two rescue helicopters and jet ski searching Clark beach in the evening.

Local Stacey Brierly, who could see the rescue unfolding from her home, said she saw two people with orange lifejackets being rescued, put onto a Coastguard boat and taken back to shore.

“They’re still out there looking for the third person and there’s people searching with torches. It’s almost high tide so I hope they find them soon before the tide turns.”

One Clarks Beach local said they had seen multiple helicopters hovering low over an area just off the coast of the beach.

It’s the second water-related incident over the weekend after a kayaker went missing after a fishing trip from Kaiaua on Saturday.

The kayaker’s fishing gear and kayak were found just under five kilometres east of Auckland’s Orere Point, but the search for the man is ongoing.