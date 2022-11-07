Search stood down for night after Auckland boat capsize, fears for missing child

A person is missing after a boat capsized off Auckland’s Clarks Beach on Sunday afternoon.

The search for a child who is missing after a boat capsized in the Manukau Harbour has been stood down for the night.

Close to 9pm on Monday, police said they had ended the search for the day, but would resume in the morning.

The boat capsized off Auckland’s Clarks Beach on Sunday afternoon.

Also on the boat with the child were two men, who swam ashore, a fourth person who was rescued from the water and a fifth person who died in the incident.

“Police are actively engaging with the family and our thoughts are with them at this time”, a spokesperson said.

Sharyn de Jonge, the principal of Sandspit Rd School in Waiuku, confirmed on Monday the year 1-8 school was “involved” in the incident and was waiting to hear about one of its pupils.

“We’re all devastated. We’re doing all we can to support our students and the wider community during this time.”

Bruce Clarke, who lives on Clarks Beach and has a view overlooking the Manukau Harbour, said he saw a police helicopter winch a person from the water just after 6pm on Sunday.

He then saw a coastguard boat pull what he understands was a dead body from the water and two people “staggering” onto Clarks Beach.

The search for the missing child continued on Monday and, at 3.30pm, Clarke could still see a convoy of five boats slowly going up and down along the Āwhitu Coast.

“The boats are combing up and down right by where I saw them lift the person from the water yesterday,” Clarke said.

Rachael Speedy, another Clarks Beach local, saw two men come ashore after the capsize on Sunday evening. They looked “distraught”, she said.

“I was sitting on the deck, and I saw people coming out of the water. They told us they have been in a boating accident, and they swam ashore because there was no one to help rescue them.

“They’d been in the water for about four or five hours and swam in when the tide turned,” she said.

Speedy’s beachfront home became a hub to look after the two people.

“They were very hypothermic. We had to warm them, give them blankets, hot water bottles. We used our house as a little centre for police and paramedics.”

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff People were searching for the missing child on Monday.

Speedy said she couldn’t stop thinking about the last person still stranded at sea.

“I wouldn’t wish anybody to be in this situation. I keep looking out to sea and thinking that they are out there.”

A volunteer who had been helping with the operation said the boat capsized about 2km offshore.

The volunteer confirmed that two people swam to shore and raised the alarm that more people were out at sea.

The people had walked over mudflats to the beach and approached a house for help, he said.

Police said the boat was later recovered.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff This is the second water-related incident over the weekend after a kayaker went missing from Kaiaua on Saturday.

On Monday morning, police said the search would continue by air and sea, assisted by the police helicopter and coastguard.

Coastguard Auckland regional manager Jonny Bannister said his team would be out doing everything they could to support police in the search on Monday.

“There is a family out there that’s missing someone. It’s a tragic situation.”

A spokesperson confirmed the coastguard had four volunteers from Waiuku on a rescue boat supporting police in the search.

Their search began at 11am on Monday, focusing on Clarks Beach and surrounding areas.

On Monday afternoon a spokesperson for Te Whatu Ora (Health New Zealand), said the patients who were taken to Middlemore Hospital after the incident had now been discharged.

This was the second water-related incident over the weekend after a kayaker went missing after a fishing trip from Kaiaua on Saturday.

The kayaker’s fishing gear and kayak were found just under 5km east of Auckland’s Orere Point.

However, the search for the kayaker was ongoing on Monday.

A police spokesperson urged the public to be careful in the water heading into summer.

“As the warmer months approach, police continue to urge all of those taking to the water to ensure they are carrying all appropriate safety equipment with them.

“This includes wearing life jackets,” he said.