Police officer struck by vehicle in Auckland, one in custody

A passerby said the car was being driven with the windscreen smashed.

One person is in custody after a police officer was hit by a vehicle in Auckland.

The officer is in hospital with serious injuries after they were hit by an allegedly stolen car around 8pm on Wednesday evening.

Police first began to track it around 7:20pm and, 30 minutes later, they were able to deploy road spikes ahead of it.

This was where the officer was hit, on the corner of Manukau Station Rd and Osterley Way, as they attempted to stop the vehicle.

It continued to drive and a large-scale police response, as well as the eagle helicopter, followed the car.

The car was found a short time later on Grafton Rd and the alleged offender was located and detained on Khyber Pass Rd just after 9pm.

Counties Manukau District Commander Superintendent Jill Rogers said the officer was in hospital in a serious condition.

Ainslie Mclean/Supplied A police car could be seen on the motorway next to a stopped SUV.

“This is a traumatic incident for those involved and I want to acknowledge the support offered by the officers colleagues and members of the public.”

An investigation was ongoing, she said.

A pedestrian who was walking northbound on Khyber Pass Rd at about 8.30pm saw the drama unfold.

Tusca Howes said they saw an SUV speed past with a broken windscreen “as if they had hit something, possibly someone” with five police cars following at “high speed”.

“The police vehicles got very close to the SUV as if to attempt to disrupt his route, however the high speed and erratic driving of the culprit seemed to be the reason that aggressive action from the police was not pursued.”

Another passerby said they spotted police searching the bush area between the motorway and a block of buildings on Khyber Pass Rd.

A police spokesperson earlier said they were responding to a serious incident.

WAKA KOTAHI NZTA/Supplied Traffic ground to a standstill on Auckland's SH1 after a police incident in the area.

“There is significant disruption to traffic and motorists are asked to delay travel.”

A Stuff reporter in the area said there was a huge traffic build-up, with cars at a standstill heading north.

There were people sitting on the banks of the motorway and peering off the overpass bridges, they said.

According to the Waka Kotahi NZTA traffic map, the queue stretched from Spaghetti Junction to Greenlane in the northbound lanes around the time of the incident.