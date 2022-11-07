Helicopter called to large bush fire in Ahipara, Far North

A helicopter is being used to fight the fire in Ahipara on Monday. (File photo)

A helicopter is being used to help fight a large bush fire in the Far North.

Fire and Emergency crews were called to the fire in Ahipara, at about midday on Monday.

Four fire trucks from Kaitāia, an operational support unit and one helicopter have responded to help fight the blaze.

The teams were still there at just after 3pm on Monday.

Ahipara has been the site of a number of large fires in recent years, and was affected by a serial arsonist.

In December 2020, more than 100 homes had to be evacuated due to a large blaze.

In January this year, six houses had to be evacuated due to a 5ha fire.