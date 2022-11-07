Desert Road to close for two days for slip repair work

A digger readies a pad for drilling work to begin in order to remediate slips along the Desert Road.

A section of State Highway 1 between Rangipō and Waiouru will close this week so contractors can fix underslip sites near Tree Trunk Gorge.

Waka Kotahi said that the closure will be in place between 7am and 5pm, on both Wednesday 9 and Thursday 10 November.

Motorists have been asked to use alternative routes to traverse the central North Island, driving State Highways 46, 47, 4 and 49 to detour around the western side of Mt Ruapehu via National Park.

Waka Kotahi’s Waikato System Manager, Maintenance and Operations, Cara Lauder says: “While the disruption this closure causes is unfortunate, closing the road is the only suitable option due to the location contractors need to work in.”

Google Motorists are asked to use other highways while this part of SH1 is closed for slip repairs.

In order to remediate the slips, machinery will need to be on the roadway to allow contractors to install soil anchors into the slip faces and ensure no future soil movement.

A further closure will take place late November/early December for the application of shotcrete, sprayed cement, to be administered across the slip faces.

The exact time and date of the additional closure will be communicated by Waka Kotahi closer to the time.