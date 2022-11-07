Search for missing kayaker in Firth of Thames called off for night as efforts enter day three

The search continues for a missing kayaker in the Firth of Thames.

The search for a missing kayaker in the Firth of Thames has been called off for the night, as efforts to locate the man enter into its third day.

Police are searching for a kayaker who didn’t return as planned after a fishing trip on Saturday.

Early on Sunday morning, his kayak and fishing gear were found just under five kilometres east of Orere Point.

Just before 9pm on Monday night the search was stood down for the day, but would be picked up again in the morning, police said.

“Police are actively engaging with the man’s family at this difficult time,” a spokesperson said.

The kayaker left from Kaiaua around 3pm on Saturday and planned to fish at the mussel farms there.

His family reported him missing on Saturday night when he didn’t come home as expected.

The Coastguard had four rescue boats out looking overnight after being alerted about the missing man at 9pm on Saturday.

Coastguard manager for the Northern region Jonny Bannister said on Sunday afternoon they would keep searching for as long as police needed.

Information on his whereabouts can be given to police via 111, and quote event number P052502217.