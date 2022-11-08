Cruise ship causes delays to Auckland's morning ferries, cancellations for Gulf Harbour

Ferry services have been delayed due to “cruise ship operations” in Auckland’s Harbour. (File photo)

Ferries heading into Auckland CBD on Tuesday morning have been delayed due to cruise ship operations in the harbour.

Auckland Transport said some ferry services this morning would be delayed by 15 to 20 minutes due to this.

Ferries from Waiheke Island to downtown along with Hobsonville Point, Beach Haven and Half Moon Bay ferries were affected.

Meanwhile, ferries heading to the city from Gulf Harbour had all been cancelled due to “weather”.

Services were being replaced by buses, Uber and taxis.

Auckland Transport said anyone who requitred mobility enabled transport should contact Fullers directly on 0800 Fullers.