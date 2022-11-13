The deflating morning ritual of a school caretaker near emergency housing motels in central Hamilton

Whitiora School caretaker Mark Perry hasn’t seen anything like the vandalism the school has experienced over the past month.

Mark Perry turns up to work at a central Hamilton school nervous about what he’ll find.

Some days it’s shattered glass from windows and bottles. Other days it’s damaged downpipes or a sandpit someone used as a toilet.

The mindlessness of the vandalism at a place where children go to learn and grow frustrated him the most

“I get anxious in the morning to see what has happened.”

Kelly Hodel/Stuff Whitiora School caretaker Mark Perry spends many mornings cleaning up the mess made by vandals.

On one occasion, the pupils painted a picnic table bright blue to cover graffiti – the next morning Perry found it with chunks missing, hacked by what looked like a crowbar.

The children were disappointed, he said.

“Everyone is feeling pretty deflated. I feel sad, angry.

“The teachers here have so much to do without coming in the morning and helping to clean up broken glass in their classroom.”

Perry, who has served at Whitiora School for about 16 years, said he had never seen constant vandalism like it.

The odd window would get broken in the past, but now there’s an incident every few days, he said.

Kelly Hodel/Stuff The sandpit is closed after someone used it as a toilet.

Seven windows were broken the other week, and vandals tried to tamper with the locks and enter the classrooms.

The school’s sandpit had to be blocked off after someone used it as a toilet and there was constantly broken glass all over school grounds.

On the other side of the block is Ulster St, a strip of motels that are now home to emergency housing clients and the issues echo those at the Seventh Day Adventist School on Fenton St in Rotorua.

They’ve spent $100,000 on security measures in the wake of vandalism, drug taking, abuse and fights linked to Ministry of Social Development motel clients.

Whitiora School principal Te Haumoana Biddle said the school grounds were open – and he was determined to keep them that way.

The school was instead spending $10,000 on security cameras to try and deter the vandalism.

Kelly Hodel/Stuff Whitora School principal Te Haumoana Biddle says the vandalism is frustrating.

Families o Ulster St were packed into small rooms made for short term living, and Biddle wanted children to have a place to run and play.

“We don’t want to put barriers between us and the community. They have little space in emergency housing, we do like to have the space open.”

He said the vandalism had only become a problem in the last month.

“I’m not sure what has changed,” he said.

It wasn’t school children doing the damage, but teenagers who were “not part of our school community”.

“We have never seen this kind of vandalism before.”

Kelly Hodel/Stuff Biddle urged people in the community to contact the police if saw anything suspicious on the grounds.

It was frustrating, he said. And the money spent repairing damage was money they’d rather be spending on the children.

“It’s where our little people come to play, have fun, and learn.”

He urged people in the community to contact the police if they heard or saw anything happening within school grounds.