Police were called around 6.50pm on Monday after the man arrived at hospital seriously injured. (File photo)

Auckland police have launched an investigation after a senior gang member arrived at Middlemore Hospital with critical injuries on Monday evening.

Stuff understands the man is a senior Tribesmen gang member, and he was injured in a shooting.

Police were called around 6.50pm on Monday.

“The man is currently being treated and police are unable to comment further,” a police spokesperson said.

