Clarks Beach boat capsize: Search for child set to continue in Manukau Harbour

A person is missing after a boat capsized off Auckland’s Clarks Beach on Sunday afternoon.

The search for a child who is missing in Manukau Harbour after a boat capsized will continue for the third day in a row, police confirmed.

The boat capsized off Auckland’s Clark Beach on Sunday afternoon.

Also onboard were two men who swam to shore and raised the alarm, one person who was rescued from the water and another person was found dead.

Close to 8.30am on Tuesday, police said the search would resume “later this morning”.

At 9.30am, a Stuff reporter at the scene could not see any rescue boats on the water.

Just one person is still missing from the incident: a child who attends Sandspit Rd School in Waiuku.

On Monday, Sharyn de Jonge, the principal of Sandspit Rd School, said the year 1-8 school was waiting to hear about one of its pupils who was “involved” in the incident.

“We’re all devastated. We’re doing all we can to support our students and the wider community during this time,” she said.

Rachael Speedy, a Clarks Beach local, previously told Stuff she saw two men come ashore after the capsize on Sunday evening.

“I was sitting on the deck, and I saw people coming out of the water. They told us they have been in a boating accident, and they swam ashore because there was no one to help rescue them.

“They’d been in the water for about four or five hours and swam in when the tide turned,” she said.