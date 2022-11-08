Clarks Beach boat capsize: Searchers hoping to bring 'closure' to missing boy's family

A person is missing after a boat capsized off Auckland’s Clarks Beach on Sunday afternoon.

The search for a 10-year-old boy missing after a boat capsized is continuing for the third day in a row, with searchers hoping to bring “closure” to the boy’s family.

The boy, a pupil of Sandspit Road School in Waiuku, went missing in the water after the boat capsized off Auckland’s Clarks Beach on Sunday afternoon.

Also on board were two men who swam to shore and raised the alarm, one person who was rescued from the water and another person was found dead.

On Tuesday, police said the search would “predominantly be aerial based with the assistance of the Police Air Support Unit, Eagle”.

READ MORE:

* Three dead after boat capsizes in Manukau Harbour

* Man who died after boat capsized in Manukau Harbour was Joe Tetou Williams

* One dead, two injured after boat capsizes in Auckland's Manukau Harbour



A local police officer – who had come down to Clarks Beach as part of his usual patrol – said the search would focus on the Āwhitu Coast.

Stuff The boy went missing in the water off Clarks Beach on Sunday.

“I hope we can bring some closure to the family,” the police officer said.

Family members were also at the beach on Tuesday.

After assisting the police in the search on Monday, the Coastguard said they had no vessels out on the water on Tuesday.

Franklin Ward councillor Andy Baker said the community was still reeling from the incident.

Katie Ham/Stuff At 9.30am, a Stuff reporter at the scene could not see any rescue boats on the water.

“It’s really tragic to have potentially two deaths in our community,” he said.

“We deal with it, but it's really really hard in a little town like this where you know everyone. It's been really tough.”

On Tuesday afternoon, Te Ahiwaru Trust and local iwi announced there was a rāhui on the Oruarangi river and the channel between Puketutu Island and Puketāpapa until the missing boy was found.

On Monday, Sharyn de Jonge, the principal of Sandspit Rd School, said the year 1-8 school was waiting to hear about one of its pupils who was “involved” in the incident.

“We’re all devastated. We’re doing all we can to support our students and the wider community during this time,” she said.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff The search for a child who is missing in Manukau Harbour after a boat capsized will continue for the third day in a row, police confirmed.

Rachael Speedy, a Clarks Beach local, previously said she saw two men come ashore after the capsize on Sunday evening.

“I was sitting on the deck, and I saw people coming out of the water. They told us they have been in a boating accident, and they swam ashore because there was no one to help rescue them.

“They’d been in the water for about four or five hours and swam in when the tide turned,” she said.