US pauses travel to Antarctica due to Covid surge at McMurdo Station

The US has paused travel to its base in Antarctica, McMurdo Station, after a surge in Covid-19 infections.

The United States has paused all travel to Antarctica as its research station deals with a surge in Covid-19 cases.

More than 70 people, or about 10 percent of the workforce, now have Covid-19 at McMurdo Station.

On 5 November, the US National Science Foundation implemented a pause on all travel for the next two weeks while it reassessed the situation.

READ MORE:

* Tributes for 'Antarctic legend' who was vital link in NZ-US relations for 20 years

* Why an economist told ministers not to rebuild Scott Base

* The hidden row over NZ's mission to Antarctica and the future of Scott Base

* Jacinda Ardern's plane breaks down in Antarctica



Its expert epidemiologist has recommended KN-95 masks be worn at all times, which the foundation was assuring would be made available.

McMurdo Station neighbours New Zealand's Scott Base and staff visit each other for both work and social occasions.

Antarctica New Zealand confirmed Scott Base is currently Covid-19 free, and staff were only able to visit the station for work purposes and provided "all those in the meeting wear masks and maintain physical distancing".

There is currently no impact on travel to Antarctica for the New Zealand programme.

At the beginning of the year the Belgian scientific research station in Antarctica had to deal with a Covid outbreak with at least 16 of the 25 workers at the Princess Elisabeth Polar Station catching the virus.