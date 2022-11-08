The Antidote: Five happy things in the news today, November 8

We live in unusual times. There's a pandemic. The planet is dying. It all gets a bit much some days. So each weekday we're bringing you a much-needed dose of positivity to remind you that there's inspiration, kindness and quirkiness out there too.

The great monarch migration

The sky over Mexico has burst into colour, thanks to monarch butterflies taking flight once again.

The annual migration of is under way, with thousands of butterflies expected to return to the mountaintop forests of central Mexico where they spend the winter, Mexico’s Environment Department said.

READ MORE:

* The Antidote: Five happy things in the news today, November 7

* The Antidote: Five happy things to read about today, November 4

* The Antidote: Five happy things to read about today, November 3

* The Antidote: Five happy things to read about today, November 2



The first butterflies have been spotted about the mountaintop reserves in the states of Mexico and Michoacan, exploring places to settle this year, AP reported.

More butterflies are expected to arrive in the coming weeks, however it’s too early to tell just how large the migration from the US and Canada will be, with the count usually made in January.

Last chance to catch a glimpse of a lunar eclipse for a while

Tuesday night is your last night to catch a glimpse of a total lunar eclipse until 2025. The Moon is set to turn a stunning, dusky red – for those who have clear evening skies of course.

A total lunar eclipses occur when the Moon, Earth and Sun line up during a full moon. The Earth blocks any sunlight from reaching the Moon, and instead light is bent through the Earth’s atmosphere, casting a reddish hue over the Moon.

NASA's Scientific Visualization Studio This Nasa visualisation shows the phases of the total lunar eclipse next Tuesday. The times are in Coordinated Universal Time (UTC), which is 13 hours behind NZ Daylight Time.

A partial eclipse will begin just after 10pm, according to timeanddate.com. The full eclipse will be visible for almost an hour and a half, between 11.16pm and 12.41am.

Baby giraffe welcomed into the world

The birth of a baby giraffe was captured on camera at a safari park in the UK.

The park’s giraffe named Akacia, 11, gave birth to a male calf at West Midland Safari Park in Worcestershire.

On its Facebook page, the park said it was the second giraffe calf to be born in the past few weeks. All babies born this year have names that start with K, so keepers called the newest addition to the park Kris, and he joins his six-week-old half brother Kingsley.

Name a little lion cub

If you’ve ever wanted to help name an animal at a zoo, now’s your chance. In keeping with theme of baby booms at parks and zoos, the Oklahoma City Zoo in the US recently welcomed its first African lion cubs in 15 years.

Dunia, a 7-year-old African lion, gave birth to three females and one male on September 26, NPR reported. Now the zoo wants the public to help name the cubs.

Via the zoo’s website, anyone can vote for one of three groups names: African inspired names, nature inspired names in Swahili following the theme of their mother's name, which means "the Earth", and Oklahoma-inspired names.

Ewe gotta be kidding me: Pink sheep turn heads

This photo of sheep rocking new pink hairstyles that’s being shared by overseas media might make ewe chuckle.

A flock of sheep accidentally managed to dye the wool on top of their heads a vibrant pink, stumping a UK farmer.

Richard Nicholson from Cannon Hall Farm in Barnsley initially thought a colleague using a spray marker "too enthusiastically" was to blame for the pink hairdos, but realised it was actually the sheep rubbing up against a new red grain feeder that was to blame, the BBC reported.

"We just bought a new feeder and we just noticed their wool was gradually getting pinker and pinker," he told the BBC.

He joked online that the ewes had unintentionally joined the "pink ladies".