Cat victim flies free after three month recovery at Hamilton Zoo

A critically endangered, native long-tail bat (pekapeka-tou-roa) has a made a full recovery after being attacked by a domestic cat in late July.

A member of the bat species, that controversially won last year’s bird of the year competition, was released at a semi-rural location on Monday night, after making a full recovery under the watchful eye of Hamilton zookeepers and DOC staff.

Monday night’s release was over quickly, with the recuperated bat fluttering off into the night sky.

The adult female bat’s recovery was miraculous and stands as a conservation success story, DOC bat specialist Dr Kerry Borkin said in a statement.

Peter Drury The recovering pekapeka being fed a grub.

“The bat had made a remarkable recovery from its injuries and had reached the point where it needed to be returned to a suitable natural environment to live out the rest of its life”.

Initially, the injured bat was delivered to a local vet who then contacted the Hamilton Zoo to make arrangements for its treatment.

Hamilton Zoo head veterinary nurse Trudy Willetts said that upon first inspection, the plight of the bat was worrying.

”The membrane between the right leg and her tail was completely torn and there were concerns it might not re-attach, and she’d be unable to fly.”

As the health of the bat improved, it was moved from an incubator, to a soft playpen, and finally to its own private room - once it was clear it could fly again comfortably.

Iain MacGregor/Stuff The long-tailed bat, pekapeka-tou-roa, in flight.

Crucial to the bat’s successful release was ensuring it had regrown enough fur.

“We knew we wouldn’t be able to release a bald bat, so had to reassess her care and change things such as the type of gloves we used, how often we handled her, and parts of her diet,” says Willetts.

The convalescence of the bat serves as a learning opportunity for zoo staff and the public alike.

“She has taught us so much, and we are prepared if any other bats do come in needing special care, although we’re hoping they don’t!” says Willetts.

DOC is using this opportunity to encourage cat owners to be responsible for the management of their pet’s relationship with endangered species.