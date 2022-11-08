Man who threw fire extinguisher at police at Parliament occupation jailed

Marcus James Carlin was involved in the Parliament occupation and sprayed police with a fire extinguisher on the final day.

A man who attended the Parliament occupation in Wellington refused to take a Covid-19 vaccine, but forced others to swallow a harmful substance, a judge says.

Palmerston North man Marcus James Carlin, 37, was one of thousands of people who took part in the Parliament occupation at the start of the year. He sprayed police with a fire extinguisher when officers were clearing the area on the final day, then threw it at them.

He was sentenced in the Palmerston North District Court on Tuesday to three years and four months in prison for his part in the riot and other separate charges.

The other charges were the illegal possession of firearms, possessing a taser, possessing drug paraphernalia, including two meth pipes, and assaulting a female.

Carlin, who exchanged a wave with supporters in the public gallery before he was led to the cells, was given a 12-month deduction to his sentence for his guilty plea relating to charges for the occupation and possession of weapons and drug utensils.

Judge David Smith, who briefly paused the sentencing to ask someone in the gallery to stop filming, said Carlin was involved in a small group who were resisting police clearing Parliament grounds in March when he sprayed officers with a portable fire extinguisher three times.

A cloud of powder engulfed officers, whose breathing and visibility suffered, and it could have been harmful if the powder was swallowed, Smith said.

Carlin then threw the extinguisher and ran away.

Smith said it was not possible to know if any injuries were caused by this, but the use of the powder was egregious.

“It’s ironic someone who objected to receiving a vaccine forced people to ingest something that is totally toxic.”

Defence lawyer Fergus Steedman said Carlin was acting in self-defence, but his actions were excessive.

“He lost his way as the afternoon progressed at the protest. Using the fire extinguisher made the job of the police more difficult.”

Carlin attended about 75% of the protest, returning to Palmerston North to pick up the odd work shift as a truck driver.

He had felt increasing pressure over vaccine mandates and felt anxious and ignored.

Murray Wilson/Stuff Marcus James Carlin was sentenced in the Palmerston North District Court to three years and four months in prison for his part in the Wellington occupation and other separate charges.

Steedman said the situation was becoming more tense and Carlin was sleep deprived.

He became a rioter and before he used the fire extinguisher he thought he had been affected by pepper spray and tear gas.

Carlin’s attitude towards vaccinations stemmed from an adverse reaction to a measles vaccination when he was 15 months old and both he and his mother had strongly held views.

Steedman said Carlin would not resile from his principles but had been courteous and good natured towards him.

The weapon and drug paraphernalia charges came after police executed a search warrant in June looking for clothing Carlin had at the protests.

They found weapons in a gun bag, including an SLK 7.62mm rifle and police were concerned it was loaded.

Carlin had no gun licence, but grew up around weapons and liked hunting, and the weapons were normally kept at a friend’s house. The taser had gone flat.

Smith said even though Carlin had been around firearms most of his life, he would have known about the need for a licence and had taken no steps to separate the weapon from the ammunition or bolt, so anyone could have picked up the gun and fired it without a moment’s hesitation.

The assault charge, which came in April, was downgraded to male assaults female.

Smith said it was clear Carlin had punched a woman, causing her significant swelling and rendering her unconscious.