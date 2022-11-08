Woman seriously injured after getting trapped under car during World Cup celebrations

A woman was injured overnight in Auckland in an “entirely preventable” way, police have said.

A woman has been seriously inured after falling off a moving car and becoming trapped under it while celebrating the Rugby League World Cup.

Just after 1am, emergency services responded to the incident on Robertson Rd in south Auckland’s Māngere, where fans had congregated overnight.

Police Inspector Matt Srhoj said the victim had been sitting on the bonnet of a moving car when she slid off and was run over by the vehicle, leaving her trapped.

Srhoj said the injuries were “entirely preventable”.

Police had been warning the community that something like this could happen, he said.

The woman was now in hospital with serious injuries.

Police had been speaking with the driver of the car in relation to the incident.

“Police have been visible across town centres to monitor celebrations and to ensure the safety of supporters and wider public.

"It is an incredibly exciting time for league fans as the business end of the tournament nears, but our plea is that they consider everyone's safety and the wider community.”

Srhoj said police were concerned that dangerous activities could lead to further serious or fatal injuries.

Police asked fans to celebrate “peacefully, lawfully and respectfully”.

They said they would continue to monitor any incidents involving unlawful behaviour or wider disturbances of the peace.