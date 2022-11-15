True Story: How to keep your Uber rating high

True Story is proudly brought to you by Disney+

It’s become a score some people watch more closely than the outcome of their favourite sporting clash – their Uber rating.

In a world of countless reviews and feedback, the rideshare app’s measure of you as a passenger can feel like a school report card for adults.

The score out of 5 is an average from your last 500 rides, based on drivers’ assessment of you.

So, while talking to Uber drivers for My Boss is a Robot, the first episode of Stuff’s new podcast, True Story, we asked them for advice on how to be a good passenger.

READ MORE:

* My Uber rating is fine but I am obsessed with improving it

* Uber Eats: What happens to the food they don't deliver?

* Low-rated Uber passengers to be barred from accessing service



The things they agreed on were: be kind and considerate – be on time for your ride and in the right pick-up place, talk politely to your driver, don’t slam the door and, generally, don’t be an egg.

But other tips might not be so obvious.

For instance, one driver, Alice (who didn’t want her surname used) said passengers might not realise their driver doesn’t get paid until they pick them up.

Stuff True Story is a new current affairs podcast from Adam Dudding and Eugene Bingham, the makers of the smash-hit Stuff podcast, The Commune.

So, as you stand there waiting for your ride and notice your driver has stopped for a minute or two, don’t get angry and remonstrate with them – maybe they’ve stopped for a quick toilet break.

“People have developed this expectation that their driver is going to drop everything immediately and come straight away to pick them up,” says Alice. “They can see you on their phone.

“Uber has somehow given them the idea that they can expect people will work for them for free.”

A former driver, Julian Ang, says he rarely uses Uber as a passenger these days because he doesn’t agree with the way drivers are treated.

Stuff Many rideshare drivers across Aotearoa have reported being robo-suspended.

“But I do use the service once in a blue moon to get to the airport, just because it's convenient,” says Ang.

On those occasions, he makes sure he talks to the driver, and gives them a tip.

Ang was a party to a recent Employment Court case in which Uber drivers sought to be declared employees rather than contractors. They won, but the company says it will appeal.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Nureddin Abdurahman says drivers have the power to shape the way Uber interacts.

Nureddin Abdurahman, who was also a party to the case, says passengers who want to do right by their drivers should support their case and speak up.

“Tell Uber – you have the power of shaping the way they interact,” says Abdurahman. “Give them feedback that they need to improve the way they treat their drivers. We want to be dignified, we want fair treatment, and we want to get paid a fair wage for what we’re doing.”

1 NEWS Uber has had a separate battle on its hands since last month after four of its drivers were ruled to be employees.

True Story approached Uber for comment. A spokesperson in Sydney said the company was committed to improving conditions for drivers.

“Gig workers play an important role in our communities and economy,” says the spokesperson. “We want to improve the quality of on-demand work while preserving the flexibility and autonomy gig workers tell us they value. We are committed to industry-wide reform.”

When it comes to improving your rating, Uber itself says be respectful, be ready and be polite and courteous.

“Very few people have a perfect rating, so don’t despair if your average isn’t 5.0,” says the company. “However, things that seem small to you can matter to your driver, and contribute to increasing your rating.”

It also revealed which cities in Aotearoa have the best ratings: On top are Hamilton and Nelson with an average 4.91 across all passengers, closely followed by Christchurch and Queenstown on 4.90. Wellington has 4.88, while Auckland is lagging with 4.86.

True Story is a new current affairs podcast from Adam Dudding and Eugene Bingham, the makers of Stuff’s smash-hit podcast, The Commune. Each episode of season one features a different story and will be released weekly for the next six weeks on all podcast platforms.