Reports of flooding in Northland as bad weather expected for rest of week

Northland has experienced a number of flooding incidents already this year (file photo)

Flooding has been reported across the Northland region with emergency services responding to multiple flood-related incidents.

MetService have issued a heavy rain watch for the area due to possible thunderstorms and downfalls that may meet warning criteria.

One spot, Ngunguru, was hit particularly hard, with 130mm of rain in the last 24 hours.

Northland Police have urged motorists to drive with caution due to surface flooding affecting a number of roads across the region.

“Staff have received a number of calls for service for flood-related incidents.”

The Northland community is asked to take extra care, they said.

Denise Piper/Stuff Take a drive through Russell Rd in Whakapara, north of Whangārei, where swollen rivers are lapping the road, at about 2pm on Monday. (First published July 25 2022)

A power outage in Whangarei Heads due to a fallen tree was affecting 207 households, with the restoration time expected around 2am, Northpower said.

The bad weather was expected to last all the way to Friday, according to Metservice, with heavy rainfall and strong gales.