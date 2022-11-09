In pictures: The blood Moon seen from Aotearoa

This Nasa visualisation shows the phases of the total lunar eclipse on November 8, 2022. The times are in Coordinated Universal Time (UTC), which is 13 hours behind NZ Daylight Time.

A total lunar eclipse has turned the Moon red on Tuesday night for the last time until 2025.

Total lunar eclipses happen when the Moon, Earth and Sun line up during a full moon. The Earth blocks any sunlight from reaching the Moon, and instead light is bent through the Earth’s atmosphere, casting a reddish hue over the Moon.

The full eclipse is visible between Monday 11.16pm and Tuesday 12.41am in New Zealand.

It is also visible in Australia, Northern and Eastern Europe, Asia, North America, most of South America, the Pacific, Atlantic and Indian Oceans, and Antarctica.

If you can’t see the eclipse in the New Zealand sky on Tuesday night, the eclipse is being livestreamed by various sites, including Lowell Observatory in Arizona, and astronomical science and education service the Virtual Telescope Project.

Here are some reader photos sent in to Stuff from around the country.

Antony Beaufort/Supplied The blood Moon seen from Hokitika at 11.20pm.

Jonathan B/Supplied A view of the Moon at around 11.30pm from Halswell, Christchurch.

B Teoh/Supplied B Teoh caught this shot of the lunar eclipse in the "super-clear night sky" from Upper Hutt, Wellington, at 11.56pm.

Travis O'Brien/Supplied A view of the lunar eclipse from Wellington on Tuesday night.