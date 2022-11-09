Rāhui placed on fatal crash site in Whangārei Heads, Northland

One person has died following a crash in Parua Bay, Whangārei Heads. (File photo)

A rāhui has been placed on a crash site in Whangārei Heads after one person died on Wednesday morning.

A police spokesperson said the single-vehicle crash happened near Wharf Rd, Parua Bay.

Police were called there shortly before 10am and said the person died at the scene.

The Serious Crash Unit was at the scene and a complete road closure had been in place between Owhiwa Rd (westbound) and Crisp Rd (eastbound).

READ MORE:

* Police name two men who died in Far North crashes

* Two people dead after crashes in North Island

* One person injured in Northland car crash, SH1 closed



Police say a group of local Iwi have placed a rāhui on parts of Parua Bay, in Whangārei Heads.

The rāhui covers from the wharf at Wharf Rd across to Solomons Point and will remain in place for three days from Wednesday.

By 2.30pm, police said the road had been reopened and traffic was now flowing freely through the area.

The crash was the second in the same area within 24 hours.

Police also attended a single-vehicle crash on the intersection of Whangārei Heads Rd and Wharf Rd at about 3.30pm on Tuesday.

There were no injuries reported and a police spokesperson said it was not immediately clear if the weather was a factor.

However, the area has had heavy rain, with 98.4mm recorded in central Whangārei in 24 hours and more wet weather is predicted for Thursday evening and Friday.