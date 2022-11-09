'Bloody terrifying': Parents panic as Aotea College in Porirua locks down over threat

Porirua’s Aotea College was put into lockdown after the school received a threat

Aotea College in Porirua is in lockdown after the school received a threat.

The school’s Facebook page said it closed on the advice of the police as a “precautionary measure”.

At 1.30pm, the school was about to start a managed exit plan, according to an email to parents. As of 1.55pm a student said in an email they were still waiting to leave the school.

"I thought it was just a drill and we'd get back to class quickly, but police arrived and I knew it was the real deal," the student said.

Juan Zarama Perini/Stuff Aotea College students are escorted from the Porirua high school by police after a threat put the school into lockdown.

Juan Zarama Perini/Stuff Aotea College students leave the Porirua high school, escorted by police. “Many of us are just wanting to go home,” one student said in an email.

The student said there was relief among those around them that others were being allowed out of the school.

“However it's chaos in here as many of us are just wanting to go home,” they said.

Someone had been airdropping “random inappropriate things” to students during the lockdown and the student said they now felt scared about the safety at the school.

“I hope it’s a prank, but this has gone too far,” the student said.

Two fathers, who asked not to be named, said a person sent a message referencing a shooting via airdrop to anyone in range. The person sent photo at the same time showing they were in the school car park.

In a statement earlier on Wednesday, police said they were attending following a threat received towards the school. “Officers are working to determine the validity of the threat.”

Tom Hunt/Stuff Parents Ala and Simon Manuella await news outside the Aotea College gates.

Parents lined the streets outside the school. One mother said her 15-year-old daughter texted to say she was under a desk.

Father Simon Manuella understood the lockdown followed a threat made on social media. His daughter had been in a maths exam when the school entered lockdown.

An email to parents said some NCEA exams on Wednesday would not go ahead. Local schools were ready at accommodate Aotea College students for exams. A mother said her daughter’s exam got cancelled so she would need to take a derived grade.

Another parent, who did not want to be named, said they received a text from their child saying someone had messaged through a threat about 11.27am.

“He can’t talk right now as they have to all be quiet,” the parent said.

The parent said they hoped the situation would turn out to be a hoax “but it’s still bloody terrifying”.

“It’s a horrible experience for the kids to go through,” they said.

Supplied/Stuff Aotea College went into lockdown shortly before 11.45am on Wednesday.

A staff member at nearby Li’l Champs Early Learning Centre said they had locked down their facility as well.

“There’s police in the area, I can hear it from the college.”

The staff member, who did not want to be named, said they had been in contact with police and had been told there was “somebody about” who posed a risk to the school.

Juan Zarama Perini/Stuff Police cars outside Porirua's Aotea College which was put into lockdown after a threat.

“It must be quite serious if they’ve locked down a whole college.”

The centre had rehearsed the lockdown procedure and the 20 children there were “fine”, the staff member said.

It's been a chaotic year for school security across the country.

In July a cluster of threats was made towards 18 schools across the country across two weeks.

Stuff Wakatipu High School was evacuated after a bomb threat on Thursday, July 28.

The police cyber-crime unit investigated the source of the threats made towards schools in Masterton, Kaikōura, Greymouth, Queenstown, Levin, Whanganui, Rolleston, Takaka, Geraldine, Alexandra, Christchurch, Ashburton, Palmerston North, Waikato, Thames and Gisborne.

The same month Malborough Girls’ College was put into lockdown twice due to unrelated threats directed towards the school. Police spoke to two young people in relation to the incident.

In May Tawa College was locked down twice after a stabbing incident on May 17 and then again, as a precaution, following reports of a firearm three days later.