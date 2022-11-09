'No current safety risk': Aotea College clear after threat sparked lockdown

Porirua’s Aotea College was put into lockdown after the school received a threat

Aotea College's principal is praising the calm response from students and parents after a student received a message on their cellphone with a threat towards the school.

The Porirua high school initially went into lockdown, then was evacuated with police oversight after the alarm was raised around 10.30pm on Wednesday. Police left the school shortly before 4pm.

Inspector James McKay, the Kapiti-Mana Area Commander, said police treated all threats as credible until addressed and he was “confident there is no current safety risk”.

“We’re aware of the distress this would have caused in the school community and thank everyone for their co-operation,” he said.

READ MORE:

* The kids of the pandemic

* Riding high: Welcome to the Wainuiomata High School Mountain Biking Academy

* Some public high schools requesting up to $840 a year in donations



“We are following initial lines of inquiry to identify the person or people involved in the initial threat.”

Aotea College principal Kate Gainsford said on Wednesday afternoon all students were home safely.

“We’ve been communicating throughout the day so everybody is up to date with what’s happening.”

Juan Zarama Perini/Stuff Aotea College students are escorted from the Porirua high school by police after a threat put the school into lockdown.

She praised the school community’s “amazing” response.

“Parents waited outside patiently, there was no chaos or mad rush to pick up their children. That’s amazing because they were out there worrying and wondering. Everyone has been so good and so helpful.

An email to parents said some NCEA exams on Wednesday would not go ahead. Local schools were ready at accommodate Aotea College students for exams. A mother said her daughter’s exam got cancelled so she would need to take a derived grade.

Juan Zarama/Stuff Police lead students at Aotea College away from the school after it was evacuated following a threat.

Gainsford said exams would resume as planned on Thursday.

“The students are a resilient bunch – they could have chosen not to do their exams [Wednesday] afternoon, but they went to other schools and did them anyway.”

The school would be “as helpful as we can to the police”, she said.

Tom Hunt/Stuff Parents Ala and Simon Manuella await news outside the Aotea College gates.

Earlier two fathers of students, who asked not to be named, said a person sent a message referencing a shooting via the iPhone AirDrop function to anyone in range. The person sent photo at the same time showing they were in the school car park.

A student told Stuff a person had been airdropping “random inappropriate things” to students in the weeks prior and the student said they now felt scared about the safety at the school.

“I hope it’s a prank, but this has gone too far.”

Juan Zarama Perini/Stuff Police cars outside Porirua's Aotea College which was put into lockdown after a threat.

While the lockdown was in place, parents lined the streets outside the school. One mother said her 15-year-old daughter texted to say she was under a desk.

Father Simon Manuella his daughter had been in a maths exam when the school entered lockdown.

Another parent, who did not want to be named, said they received a text from their child saying someone had messaged through a threat.

The parent said they hoped the situation would turn out to be a hoax, “but it’s still bloody terrifying”.

“It’s a horrible experience for the kids to go through,” they said.

It's been a chaotic year for school security across the country.

In July a cluster of threats was made towards 18 schools across the country across two weeks.

Stuff Wakatipu High School was evacuated after a bomb threat on Thursday, July 28.

The police cyber-crime unit investigated the source of the threats made towards schools in Masterton, Kaikōura, Greymouth, Queenstown, Levin, Whanganui, Rolleston, Takaka, Geraldine, Alexandra, Christchurch, Ashburton, Palmerston North, Waikato, Thames and Gisborne.

The same month Malborough Girls’ College was put into lockdown twice due to unrelated threats directed towards the school. Police spoke to two young people in relation to the incident.

In May Tawa College was locked down twice after a stabbing incident on May 17 and then again, as a precaution, following reports of a firearm three days later.