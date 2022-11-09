Boy racer situation reaches 'crisis point' as police intimidated and road damaged

CCTV footage shows the boy racers doing burnouts and the little a cop car can do about it.

A business owner says the boy racer situation in Palmerston North has reached crisis point as drivers cause havoc on the city’s streets and police have been intimated.

Denise and Ian McLean own Townshends Joinery on Makomako Rd, an industrial area, where boy racers have been using the cul-de-sac at the end of the road to do burnouts during the day and night, something that has become a recurring problem in parts of the city.

The couple is frustrated at the road being left a mess and concerned about someone getting hurt. Stuff understands staff at a nearby business has been also threatened by boy racers.

Makomako Rd has been a regular meeting point for boy racers and on Friday night Townshend Joinery’s CCTV cameras captured a meeting of more than 100 people and dozens of cars.

Supplied A boy racer meeting on Makomako Rd in Palmerston North on Friday night has been captured on camera.

Footage showed the footpath lined with people and vehicles parked down the street, with cars doing burnouts.

A police car arrived, but people at the meeting ran onto the road and blocked it from following a vehicle that had been doing burnouts and then gathered around the police car to stop it going anywhere. One person appeared to crouch down by the police car’s rear wheel.

The McLeans said boy racers had been using the street regularly for years, but it had got worse in the past year, with bigger groups.

Denise said it had hit “crisis point” with the boy racers’ behaviour towards the police.

“It doesn’t stop. I guess this weekend is the limit, they were intimidating the cops.

“The cops get a bad enough run as it is without the fact they are too scared to face them. The cops can’t do anything if it’s one car and two cops.”

She said they couldn’t confront the drivers and she had already had run-ins with people parking on the business’ property.

“They just walk up on me and tell me to f... off ... I wasn’t going to take them on.”

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff The cul-de-sac on Makomako Rd has been blackened with burnout marks.

The McLeans are regularly having to clean up the area, including debris from tyres and bottles.

Cars have also been abandoned there.

“There’s no respect for property, or people for that matter. What are we going to do about it?”

Metal flecks left on the road can get into the factory and damage things.

The cul-de-sac was black and covered in skid marks when Stuff visited on Wednesday, with debris from burnt-out tyres still lying around, despite Ian collecting two buckets of rubbish at the weekend.

“From my perspective when people talk about boy racers, people automatically think teenage idiots,” Denise said. “These guys are in their 30s and 40s.”

The wires to the cameras at the business were previously slashed and Ian felt intimidated and powerless.

“A bit of speed is one thing,” he said. “These are big gangs, they’re not one or two guys.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff There was still debris from tyres at the scene on Wednesday despite cleanup efforts.

“There’s the damage they’re doing to the road and sooner or later, the speed they’re going, they’re going to hit someone. All it takes is one truck is pull out.”

They were both hopeful a Palmerston North City Council proposed bylaw amendment goes through, which would ban light vehicles from using known trouble spots from 10pm to 4am every night.

Drivers using the streets without a reasonable excuse could be given a $150 ticket, or face a $1000 fine if convicted. If the vehicle was found in breach of the bylaw twice, it could be seized.

“It will give the police the ability to do something, fine them,” Denise said. “I think it will slow them down. It’s the only defence we’ve got.”

Ian said they had been able to capture licence plates of some drivers arriving during the day and gave that information to the police.

He said people were horrified at what the boy racers had done to the police.

The police and Palmerston North City Council did not respond to a request for comment.