The road cones that ruined Christmas and increased Auckland house prices

Cyclist Duncan Macnab has shifted road cones which forced cyclists into the path of motorists on SH6. He initially shifted them onto the footpath before putting them against the kerb so pedestrians were not impeded.

It’s no secret that Auckland motorists have their gripes about the sea of orange that engulfs the city’s streets, but it turns out there’s also big money to be made in the road cone industry. Jonathan Killick reports.

Auckland developer Kirsty Merriman was shocked recently when she asked how much it would cost to close the road shoulder of a quiet cul-de-sac.

The price tag: $2000 a day.

The steep charge included road cones – lots of road cones – so many road cones, in fact, that it also included two workers to make sure drivers were able to negotiate the road cones.

READ MORE:

* Auckland's $30m road cone army, angry commuter diagnosed with 'PTSD symptoms'

* Surveillance footage shows driver moving road cones 30 minutes before crash

* Auckland Transport launches campaign to 'reunite' its lone road cones



Troy Patchett, a property development project manager, echoes Merriman’s astonishment at how many hi-viz vests need to be involved.

“The money doesn’t make sense when the workers mainly sit there all day on their phones,” Patchett says.

“They have to be there in case motorists get confused, but if the cones are set up correctly that shouldn’t happen.”

Patchett adds it’s understandable that perceptions abound about road workers putting cones out and then not doing anything.

David Hallett/Stuff Fulton Hogan previously told Stuff that there was around 5 million road cones in New Zealand at any one time – one for every Kiwi. (File photo)

“Drivers get frustrated because that’s all they see.”

Merriman and Patchett sat down with Stuff in a Ponsonby café, so they could blow the whistle on what they call “extortionate gouging” by the traffic management industry.

Merriman says she can’t understand how it costs more to hire a traffic controller than a skilled engineer or electrician.

“I’m not saying there’s no need for it, but the person on the road is getting charged out at $100 an hour and probably earning $30 an hour,” says Merriman.

Adds Patchett: “Actually, I hope they’re getting paid more than that, otherwise where is all the money going?”

Patchett’s ashamed to admit that a simple road closure has sometimes seen him shell out more than $2000 a day – the figure that’s touted as ‘market rate’.

Merriman, meanwhile, says “over the top” requirements for traffic cones have added around $5000 per house to the price of affordable homes she is building in Manurewa.

Research by Stuff reveals job ads for traffic controller roles in Auckland are typically offering between $25 and $35 an hour for candidates with a level one qualification.

Luke Nola & Friends Piritaha Bond of Otaki School speaks with Tim Scott, Factory manager at Matta Products about the life cycle of road cones and why there are so many in New Zealand.

The qualification can be gained through a three-day course that costs $300, and can yield an annual salary of $70,000.

However, wages are not necessarily where the excessive costs come in. Merriman conducted a forensic examination of her supply chain and found that between the traffic management firm, the subcontractor and head contractor, a 100% margin was being added the true cost.

She believes this is an industry-wide problem that has come about due to the legal requirement for traffic management.

Most developers don’t know any better, and so they just pay.

Jonathan Killick/Stuff Traffic management costs usually include road workers who are paid around $25 to $35 an hour.

Costs to developers could be just the tip of the cone. A spokesperson for Watercare says the council-controlled organisation is paying between $60 and $70 million a year for traffic management.

A Vector spokesperson says the energy company is also spending $60 million a year, and is trying to work with Waka Kotahi and Auckland Transport to “explore alternatives” to the rules.

Auckland Transport doesn’t know how much it spends on traffic management. A spokesperson says it’s built into project costs and cannot easily be separated as a line item.

Stuff contacted six traffic management companies and Waka Kotahi, but they did not comment.

MARTIN DE RUYTER/STUFF Putting road cones and traffic controllers in place typically costs thousands of dollars a day.

Meanwhile, road cones have also killed the Christmas parade in Kumeu. North West Country association manager Phelan Pirrie says it’s been scrapped in favour of a festival at a show grounds.

“In times gone by, the state highway used to be shut with a wink and a nudge with local police, but it has become considerably more complicated than that.”

Pirrie says that, even more than the cost, the liability that traffic management rules placed on volunteers was frightening.

“The float vehicles are only doing 10kph, but if they have to suddenly stop and a kid falls off, it’s the community volunteers who are liable.”

Devonport Peninsula Trust/Stuff Santa parades may become a thing of the past due to onerous traffic management rules. (File photo)

Pirrie says that his association also had to stop putting up Christmas decorations in Helensville and Kumeu.

“It used to cost $5000 to hire a guy with a cherry picker, but now that’s illegal, and we were quoted $30,000 for a couple of guys and cones all over the place.”

One Mahurangi manager Murray Chapman is organising this year’s Santa parade in Warkworth.

He says traffic management plans have to be submitted 12 weeks in advance, which could make it difficult for organisers raising sponsorship to stump up the cash.

Stuff/Rodney Times One Mahurangi manager Murray Chapman is organising this year’s Santa parade in Warkworth. (File photo)

“It was suggested to us that it may already be too late to get a permit, and they asked if we would consider moving it to January. Do they realise this is a Santa parade?”

At another community event, Chapman’s volunteers found the traffic workers asleep in a van.

That time it was also suggested to him he would need lifeguards every 50 metres along a river boardwalk, but he argued his way out of that.

Chapman says if regulations continue to pile onto community events, a time will come where they are impossible to hold.

“It feels like regulations for regulation's sake, and it’s the community that will suffer.”