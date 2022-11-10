Body found in water between Beach Haven and Herald Island, Auckland

A body has been found in the water between Beach Haven and Herald Island, Auckland.

A body has been pulled from the water at Auckland’s North Harbour.

A person out fishing discovered the body about 8pm on Wednesday, between Beach Haven and Herald Island, police said.

Police are working to identify the person.

Keys to a Volkswagen and Honda vehicles were found on the body.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff A person out fishing spotted the body on Wednesday night.

Police are asking anyone with information which could assist to contact Police.

Information can be provided to 105 or Crimes Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, referencing file number 221109/7753.