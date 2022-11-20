Waiheke wipeout: What do housing and transport woes mean for island's future?

Long-term Waiheke residents are finding it harder to cope with rising prices and a lack of affordable housing on the island in Auckland's Hauraki Gulf.

Waiheke has a reputation as an idyllic vineyard and beach oasis for the wealthy, but pressures are mounting for residents who keep the Hauraki Gulf island ticking. Erin Johnson reports.

When Aneka Phillips, 39, and her family settled into a new home a year ago, they thought their hassles of moving between rentals were finally over.

They had moved into an affordable housing project newly built by the Waiheke Community Housing Trust. But eight months later they moved out as compounding financial stress led the trust to quickly sell its new development.

Phillips is one of many long-term island residents who are finding themselves squeezed by a lack of affordable housing.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Waiheke Island is popular for its stunning beaches and vineyard-clad hills.

It’s become difficult for Waiheke schools and medical centres to attract staff, while unreliable ferry services, marred by delays and cancellations, add to the stress of what, from the outside, looks like a gentle island life.

Housing limbo

Established in 2016 with the intention of applying a band-aid to the island’s festering affordable housing sore, trustees of the Waiheke Community Housing Trust quickly got stuck into a three-unit project to accommodate nine people.

Things were looking promising when construction finished last November and Phillips moved into a four-bedroom home with her husband and three young children.

Trust chair Paul Carew said the project was funded by 22 private investors, “mostly Waiheke seniors trusting us with hefty chunks of their retirement savings”.

But troubles mounted with cost overruns caused by Covid, consenting delays and difficulties with the builder, and as interest rates climbed and property values dropped, the trust found itself in a position of negative equity.

Concerned about investors’ funds, the trust made the decision to sell its new development to Man O’ War Vineyards which will use it for staff accommodation.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Many long-term Waiheke Island residents are now relying on food banks to survive.

With the family’s belongings in storage, Phillips is now on the hunt for a new home and staying “in between”, which means sometimes sleeping in their van, a borrowed caravan or at her mother’s place. But it’s an exhausting, fruitless search.

“Every property is two bedrooms, nobody wants five people in there,” Phillips said.

Septic systems that treat wastewater on site are consented for a maximum number of people in a property, and Phillips has found landlords don’t want to risk more people staying in a house than the number for which it is consented.

Even for a two-bedroom rental, the cost is upwards of $700. Finding a home is “proving to be a bit stressful”, she said.

“I cry most days simply because it’s tiring,” said Phillips, who lives with diabetes and epilepsy, but tries to stay positive when out and about.

“Then I come home and I cry.”

Wealth and poverty

As the island’s popularity as a tourist destination has risen, affordable housing has become increasingly scarce as property owners opt to tap into the lucrative holiday-maker market over residential tenancies.

Amelia Lawley, manager of Waiheke Budgeting Services Trust, said the dearth of options has pushed the price of available rentals “up and up and up” and wealth and poverty now live side by side.

“Some of our clients pay 80% of their income – be it benefit or wages - on their accommodation. This means they are in a constant loop of robbing Peter to pay Paul one week, and vice versa the next week to manage other essential costs,” Lawley said.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Amelia Lawley says struggling clients are spending 80% of their income on rent.

Although food is a basic human need, Lawley said that was where the cuts were made and there was increased reliance on foodbanks.

“This is intensely stressful and demoralising,.”

Also going by the wayside are school donations and trips, after school activities and warrants of fitness and car registrations, with the inevitable fines stacking up.

“Kids' birthday parties cause major stress. Basically, community and social participation is severely affected.”

Lawley said when she started working at the budgeting service around a decade ago, the foodbank was a tiny cupboard housing a few dusty tins.

“In the 2021-2022 financial year we spent $164,000 on stocking the foodbank. I can't really put it more starkly than that,” said Lawley.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff There’s no shortage of houses on the island, but one third were unoccupied at the time of the 2018 Census.

“The island is being economically cleansed and those on low incomes that are hanging in there are doing it very hard.”

The impact of the lack of affordable accommodation ripples through to employers who increasingly struggle to find staff for service jobs in the tourist industry.

Lawley added: “Who will clean the AirBnBs, make coffee and pour wine for the hordes of visitors if there is nowhere to live?”

Disappearing staff

Waiheke Primary School principal Nick Shaw said he works hard to make sure he doesn’t lose any teachers.

“A beginning teacher starts on $53,000 a year, but when you don’t have any housing and the cheapest is $700 to $750 a week, it makes it almost impossible to attract talent.”

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Waiheke Primary School Principal Nick Shaw wsays it’s hard to keep teachers on the island.

When he does hire new staff, it’s his job to use his networks to find accommodation for the new hire.

Shaw hopes the Ministry of Education will look at providing school housing.

At Waiheke Medical Centre, kaitiaki (chief executive) Judy Davis said the practice has lost doctors because it doesn’t have accommodation, and employing new GPs and nurses is difficult because they can’t find anywhere to live.

Meanwhile, her centre’s social workers “dread hearing people’s increased need for housing accommodation because of the lack of ability to help”.

Families are pitching tents to make do, she said.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Judy Davis is the kaitiaki (chief executive) at Waiheke Medical Centre.

Davis would like to see Kāinga Ora get on board, but currently there are no Kāinga Ora options on the island despite the diverse population and lower income levels.

At the 2018 Census, the median income for those aged 15 and over on the island was $32,300.

Housing distribution

Mark Goldsmith, Ministry of Social Development’s regional commissioner, said the ministry is aware there is very little long-term affordable accommodation available.

The ministry provides grants for emergency housing at island motels from time to time, when needed and if motels have space, he said.

But supply is tight.

“We do offer support with emergency housing in the city as an alternative,” Goldsmith said, adding that emergency housing is a last resort.

“We explore a range of other options for helping people avoid homelessness first.”

Those options include financial support to help people stay with family or friends, help with rent, paying bond for a rental, or help into transitional housing.

The homeless issue isn’t new. A survey carried out in September 2018 found that the Waiheke Local Board area had the highest number of people living without shelter per capita across the Auckland region.

But there’s no shortage of houses – of the island’s 5910 private dwellings, 2079 were unoccupied at the time of the 2018 Census. The issue comes back to how the housing stock is being used.

Addressing a hui on the issue in September, the housing trust’s Carew said a zoning bias favours visitor accommodation over residential housing.

“We don’t have a housing problem on Waiheke, we have a distribution problem,” he said.

Shaw believes the island provides a magnifying glass view of Auckland’s future problems: “If you don’t have the people living in your community who service your community, then your community will die.”

In the past year, Shaw has seen families move to other parts of the country. He worries that some still here and struggling are surviving but not thriving.

Travel woes

The expense of getting off the island means there’s a lack of equity for Waiheke children, Shaw said.

To take Waiheke children on the ferry to the city to access wider experiences like a visit to the museum, the zoo, or a sports event, a family of four won’t get much change out of $100.

Meanwhile, other kids in Auckland have free transport on weekends.

Adding to residents’ stress is the unreliability of ferry services. Waiheke residents spoken to by Stuff said sudden ferry cancellations in recent months had meant they missed medical appointments and been late for work.

They also worried that a ferry delay or cancellation would cause them to miss coming medical appointments that had been scheduled months ago.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Ferry delays and cancellations are causing Waiheke residents to miss appointments.

Paul Trotman, Fullers360 chief operations officer, said cancellations have been a result of unplanned crew sickness or unplanned engineering issues such as a vessel breakdown.

He said an industry-wide skills shortage means the ferry company can’t provide backup vessels for when issues occur unexpectedly.

“If we had full crews available we’d be able to utilise backup vessels to get people to where they need to be when these unexpected incidents occur.”

Trotman said Fullers has provided alternative transport, either by bus, taxi or Uber for most cancelled services on other runs such as Gulf Harbour, which is heavily influenced by bad weather – but taking alternative road transport is not an option for Waiheke passengers.

Trotman said disruptions may continue through summer and passengers should plan for delays during busy travel times. On sunny weekend days, tourists can be seen queueing for ferries at the downtown Auckland terminal and at Mātiatia for the end-of-day return journey.

David White/Stuff Passengers queue to take the ferry to Waiheke Island on Labour Weekend.

“We are actively encouraging Waiheke passengers to travel off-peak and/or arrive early for their preferred sailing, especially if we are anticipating busy days such as long weekends or a great weather forecast.”

It’s little reassurance for Waiheke residents who already travel outside of the main tourist times for city appointments and work.

Trotman said the company is working to resolve its skills shortage including working with Auckland Transport on solutions, and targeting skilled workers from the Philippines, South Africa, Australia and the United States.

“However, there is no quick fix,” he said.

Lawley said as well grappling with steep transport and rental costs, residents are also feeling the pinch at the petrol pump. A litre of 91 petrol costs around 70 cents a litre more at a Waiheke petrol pump than in the city.

The cost of leaving

So why don’t more people leave?

Lawley said many have, but it's not cheap to go. With repeated trips off island to look for housing and then the costs of the car ferry to transport moving trucks “it’s very, very expensive”, she said.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Amelia Lawley says for many Waiheke residents, it’s too expensive to leave the island.

“Quite apart from the costs and logistics there are the psychosocial factors to consider - this community is home, not just a place to live. Children are born and grow up here, they go to kindy and then school, they form strong and lasting relationships.

“It makes me both sad, and incredibly angry - why should people have to leave their beloved home because of free market forces outside their control?”

Carew believes any change will have to come from central government. In the meantime, he’s telling islanders they have to help themselves by learning to share the existing housing stock better.

“Nobody is coming to help us,” he said.

For Lawley, it's hard to bear witness to her clients' hardship knowing real change can only happen at a macroeconomic level.

“And no government of any stripe will affect the kind of seismic change that is required to relieve the raging inequality we now have in this country.”

Phillips is now planning to buy a caravan to house her growing family. She has lived on the island for 30 years and her husband is a third generation islander.

“We can’t leave,” she said.