The Antidote: Five happy things in the news today, November 10

Kittens set up home in a fighter jet

An aviation museum in the US state of North Carolina has announced the arrival of a cat and her four kittens after they quietly took up residence inside one of the museum’s fighter jets.

Bill Baker, the social media manager of the Hickory Aviation Museum, told Vintage Aviation News that one of his volunteers had heard some strange noises coming from inside their Lockheed T-33A Shooting Star, which sits alongside several other historic aircraft. Upon closer inspection, the volunteer discovered the cat and her four kittens in the cockpit.

The museum realised that the mother had given birth inside the fighter jet. Instead of immediately evicting the furry family, the museum asked an animal rescue centre to help find them new homes.

“They are doing well [at the shelter] and should be adoptable by the end of the month or early December,” Baker told Vintage Aviation News.

Dog and owner reunited after two years apart

A South Australian dog owner has been reunited with their pet after two years apart, Nine News reports.

Dale Cooper lost his canine, Lucy, when she went missing from his yard in 2020, but the three-year-old kelpie was found alone a few weeks ago and taken to a vet in Adelaide.

Lucy was treated for a wound in her back and was able to reunite with Cooper thanks to the information in her microchip, RSPCA inspector Stuart Thomas told Nine.

Thomas took the dog on an almost four-hour journey to Cooper’s home.

Lucy’s tail wagged with joy as she had a cuddle with her owner that was two years in the making.

“We just didn't think we'd ever see her again,” Cooper said.﻿ His advice to pet owners was to “microchip every dog you’ve got”.

Boy's idea to help his mum turns into a business

A 12-year-old boy in the US has gone on to start his own business after making candles for his mum, the Washington Post reports.

Alejandro Buxton’s business success came by chance. His mum suffers from allergies, and they discovered something in their house was bringing about her headaches: candles. They had to get rid of them.

“My mum really loved candles, like really really,” Alejandro told the Washington Post. “It was hard to see her sad.”

In late 2019, with the goal of lifting his mum’s spirits, Alejandro set up a lab in the family’s kitchen and made a candle using only natural ingredients, such as soy and coconut waxes and essential oils. He named his first product Jurassic Orange.

It worked – Alejandro’s mum loved Jurassic Orange and her headaches disappeared. Within a few months, Alejandro had developed about six scents, and by late 2020 he was selling his first collection of candles online.

He also sold his product at seasonal markets, including one in Washington DC, where US Vice President Kamala Harris bought two of his candles.

What’s the best part of his job? “Meeting people, especially Kamala Harris,” Alejandro told the Washington Post. “Maybe I'll meet Martians in the future.”

If aliens do visit, Alejandro has a candle ready for them: Galaxy and Jurassic Orange, because, he said, “they've never met dinosaurs”.

101-year-old credits tequila with long life

An American pensioner who has lived through the Great Depression, multiple wars and birthed six kids, has cited tequila as the reason for her long and happy life.

Arizona’s Mary Flip recently celebrated her 101st birthday and told local media that the Mexican liquor was her personal secret for longevity.

Flip, born in 1921, spent her childhood living in Chicago. Her sister and mother died early in her life, and she was the only survivor of her family at age 15.

She met her husband in Mexico and the couple moved back to Chicago. Flip eventually became a reputable artist recognised by the Chicago School of Art.

“I really like to draw. And I was able to figure out that things change even as you're drawing them,” she told NBC.

“So, I was able to develop and make them look real. It took time but I had nothing else to do except raise a bunch of kids.”

The top pet names for 2022

Unsplash Luna is the most popular name for both dogs and cats in NZ.

Pet parents across the country will be beaming proudly today, as they see some of their precious pet’s names listed as Aotearoa’s favourites.

Every pet is special, but there’s one name Kiwi pet owners seem to hold equally dear to their hearts – Luna, which nabbed the number one spot for both cat and dog names.

The New Zealand Companion Animal Register, which has registered 1.13 million names since 2007, released the results.

The top names for dogs include Luna, Bella, and Charlie, while Luna, Charlie and Milo rounded out the favourites for cats.

The most popular names for rabbits are a little different, and include Oreo, Charlie, and Coco.

A round of a-paws for them all.