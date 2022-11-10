Clarks Beach boat capsize: Search for boy stood down for the night on day 5

The search for a boy who went missing after a boat capsized on Sunday afternoon continues into its fifth day.

The search for a 10-year-old boy who went missing after a boat capsized in the Manukau Harbour has been stood down for the night, at the end of the fifth day.

The boy, a pupil of Sandspit Road School in Waiuku, went missing after a boat capsized off Auckland’s Clarks Beach on Sunday afternoon.

Also on board were two men who swam to shore and raised the alarm.

A fourth person was rescued from the water, while a fifth was found dead.

In a statement released on Thursday evening, police said the search has been stopped for the night, with one person still missing.

Police said they would also like to thank volunteers who are co-ordinating with the search and rescue team.

The boy is understood to have been an avid motocross rider, with an Auckland motorcycle club saying they were “deeply saddened” to confirm the missing child was a member of the club.

“We’re deeply saddened to hear about a fellow club member going missing. It is such a tragedy and our thoughts are with his family at this time,” Pukekohe Motorcycle Club president Stuart McCulloch said on Wednesday morning.

David White/Stuff Also in the boat with the missing boy, were two men who swam ashore, a fourth person who was rescued from the water and a fifth person who died in the incident.

Sandspit Rd School principal Sharyn de Jonge said the school community was “absolutely devastated” by the events.

“We are working with the ministry trauma team – providing support for students during this time,” she said.

On Tuesday afternoon, Te Ahiwaru Trust and local iwi announced there was a rāhui on the Oruarangi river and the channel between Puketutu Island and Puketāpapa until the missing boy was found.