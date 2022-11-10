Clarks Beach capsize: Search for boy at sea enters fifth day

Search for boy at sea continues for fifth day.

Police’s search for the 10-year-old boy missing in Manukau Harbour continues for a fifth day.

A spokesperson said today's operations will be mostly from the air.

The boy, a pupil of Sandspit Road School in Waiuku, went missing in the water after the boat capsized off Auckland’s Clarks Beach on Sunday afternoon.

Five people were on the boat when it capsized. Two men managed to swim to shore and spark the search. Another person was rescued from the ocean and one more person was found dead in the water.

Police said they would like to thank volunteers who are co-ordinating with the search and rescue team.

More to come...