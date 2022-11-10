Back to the future - Prime Minister visits Hamilton to back her candidate in by-election

Labour Leader and Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern with the party's candidate for the Hamilton West by-election, Georgie Dansey.

Labour leader and Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was in Hamilton on Thursday to throw her weight behind the party’s candidate set to contest the December 10 by-election.

Ardern, and her candidate Georgie Dansey, spoke to Stuff exclusively, playing down expectations that the by-election will provide any conclusive verdict on her Government’s lacklustre second term, and emphasising that a lot of ground had been already been made up by her government.

The PM rolled out the Government’s bread and butter talking points on Thursday afternoon– stressing that her government has had a tough go of things recently and had already achieved a lot for middle New Zealanders – like those who live and work in Hamilton West.

Norman Kirk’s famously misquoted quartet of items essential to New Zealanders, proved pertinent for Ardern, almost 50 years to the day after Kirk was elected prime minister; somewhere to live, something to eat, somewhere to work, and something to hope for.

“When you get those fundamentals right, it makes all the difference for our kids, for our families,” she said.

Ardern, rather muddled, reminded voters that her government has managed to keep the economy humming while keeping vulnerable people employed.

“We are in a one in 100 year crisis and yet unemployment in this area is at 3.5%. When you compare this to the last economic crisis we had, which you could argue was significant, but even to a lesser degree it was double what we are experiencing now and much worse for Māori and Pacific women.”

KELLY HODEL/STUFF With MP Gaurav Sharma kicked out of caucus, "Labour is the biggest loser", says one of the people in central Hamilton asked by Stuff for their thoughts. Video first published August 23 2022.

Ardern said things could be worse, however.

“Imagine this crisis if you are facing large scale unemployment at the same time.”

However, in many ways low unemployment is a product of the low interest rates that kept the country afloat during the most precarious and uncertain days of the Covid pandemic. Any changes to interest rates could make employing Hamiltonians far less of a causal simple equation for her government.

Ardern said her government has been assisting youngsters who wanted to enter work via programmes like Mana in Mahi and He Ngākau Rangatahi and have also witnessed a 61% increase in people undertaking apprenticeships.

“We need to make sure our kids are in educational training and that makes a difference to stop some of the issues we’ve seen around activities which have been problematic in this region.”

Christel Yardley/Stuff A ramraided Hamilton West business makes repairs after a raid. Ardern says 40 prosecutions, and ten youth referrals have been made so far.

The “problematic activities” Ardern refers to are of course the 60 or so ramraids and burglaries that have blighted the region’s small businesses. Ardern, whose father was a police officer, stressed that offenders are being arrested and prosecutions are being made.

“We’ve had 40 prosecutions, and ten youth referrals. You can see relative to the numbers we’ve had of Ramraids in the Waikato, we’ve had a significant number of prosecutions. We need to keep doing that,” the prime minister said.

Optimism seems in short supply currently, but the prime minister says that she is optimistic about the way the city has developed.

“I am optimistic for what Hamilton has become.”

But the prime minister also said tacitly, that while much has been done already, it’s not all plain sailing just yet

“In uncertain times we have a plan, and we have optimism.”

TOM LEE/STUFF Georgie Dansey, Labour’s candidate for the Hamilton West By-election, was spotted at a protest of her party’s Health MInister Andrew Little, last week.

Dansey, who grew up in and around Hamilton and raises her family in the city, agrees.

“I love living in Hamilton, I feel like it’s got a lot cooler over the years. We are now really well-connected to Auckland, there are heaps of good things to do with kids,” she said.

Dansey reiterated party lines when she was asked what her vision for the electorate might be if she were selected by the voters of Hamilton West.

“If I were to get into Parliament, my absolute 100% priority would be equality for our people... When I am in the communities I see people who are struggling to put food on the table and for me that is the absolute priority.”

One thing voters sometimes overlook in by-elections, Ardern said, is the way in which having an MP within government can make a difference on the ground for locals.

“Georgie makes a really good point. The in government thing – I do know what a difference it makes to be a representative for a city when you’re in government. Much harder than when you’re on the opposition benches advocating,” she explained.

One individual who has surrendered the apparatus of government is Gaurav Sharma. The former Labour, then briefly independent MP, resigned from Parliament in October after making thus far baseless allegations of bullying against Labour whips and parliamentary staff.

Aaron Wood Gaurav Sharma resigned after making unfounded allegations of bullying against senior Labour MPs.

When asked about his prospects on December 10, Ardern’s rejoinder was simple.

“I won’t hypothesise on it. All I’ll do is refer to the one poll I know of in the public domain that had him on 2%...This may have been a race he triggered. But it’s certainly turning into a two horse race.”

Beyond political infighting, the residents of Hamilton West are also facing long waits for public medical care, with 12,405 people in the region on waiting lists to have a first appointment with a specialist, and another 7043 awaiting surgery.

Ardern said those figures weren’t good enough, and Hamiltonians could look forward to the impact of the new health reforms fronted by Health New Zealand in due course.

“The reforms first kicked in on July 1, but they have already seen us prioritise those who have been on waiting list more than 12 months.”

Christel Yardley/Stuff Ardern says that the reforms made to Health New Zealand should clear the backlog of hospital and specialist appointments.

Hamilton West is by many statistics the most average electorate in the country. That’s not a bad thing – it means that incomes, migration rates and housing figures in the electorate accurately reflect the reality at a national level too. It will provide the party a frank and abundant opportunity to gauge the aspirations and hopes of typical Kiwi voters.

“Actually as I was reading some of those statistics myself it was a snapshot of exactly the kinds of families we are trying to target through this period. And by target, I mean support through this period of high inflation.”

Targetted policies, Ardern says, things like the cost-of-living payments, increase to the amount of families who qualify for childcare support and reduction on excise tax on fuel are indicative of who “we’ve been thinking about when we’ve been designing them,” Ardern reiterates.

stuff The Parliamentary Library's profile of Hamilton West says the seat can be described as the "typical New Zealand electorate" based on several socioeconomic measures.

Ardern also seemed unfazed by her candidate’s appearance at a picket of health minister Andrew Little by TEU members at the University of Waikato last week.

“That particular story has not been an issue for me or for us at all. I don’t know why it’s been a big deal? To be honest.”

Regardless of gaffes, Ardern said she would be back in town towards the end of the month to attend Fieldays. A summer event this year – the standard sartorial rules of the event, gumboots and a Swanndri, might require some rethinking.

“Haven’t planned it! But there’s no time in which you can’t pair gumboots with shorts.”