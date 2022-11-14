How are you feeling, NZ? Tell us and be in to win with Stuff's NowNext Local survey

How are you feeling, New Zealand? We want to hear what’s making you happy and what’s keeping you up at night.

Stuff’s second NowNext local survey is now open, and by having your say you could be in to win your share of $4000 in Prezzy cards.

We want to know things like how happy you are where you live, whether you are planning on moving and what your biggest concerns are. This time around, we also want to hear from homeowners, renters and landlords to get a picture of how we’re all living.

Stuff wants to hear from as many New Zealanders as possible, because everyone has a unique voice and perspective.

READ MORE:

* Only four out of ten young Kiwis are happy, Stuff NowNext survey finds

* Nelson the happiest region, Auckland unhappiest, Stuff NowNext survey finds

* Canterbury people more concerned about climate change than rest of New Zealand



Stuff Take Stuff’s NowNext survey and be in to win your share of $4000 in Prezzy cards.

In our first survey in July, we learnt that half of Kiwis were happy at the time and for many, it was because of their great family and whānau, health and life just generally being ‘good’.

However, happiness differed across the nation – Nelson and Hawke's Bay residents were the happiest, whereas Aucklanders were the most unhappy. In fact, one-third of people living in Auckland were considering leaving the region.

Only four out of ten New Zealanders aged between 18-34 were happy at the time, with a large chunk of younger respondents noting the significant impact the cost of living crisis has on their lives.

STUFF Stuff's NowNext survey asked its audience the tough questions about racism and the value they place on Māori culture. (First published April 2022)

62% of all respondents were worried about the cost of living, and just over half of Kiwis were concerned about affordable housing.

Access to good healthcare, climate change and rising crime were also among the big issues worrying New Zealanders.

The surveys run three times a year, asking about everything from how you’re saving money to how safe you feel walking down the street.

Fill out your local survey here.