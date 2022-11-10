Firefighters call off strike after 'significant progress' in pay negotiations

A two-hour complete work stoppage was scheduled for 11am to 1pm on Friday. (File photo)

The firefighters’ union have called off Friday’s strike action after making “significant progress” in negotiations with Fire and Emergency NZ.

In a statement released on Thursday afternoon, the New Zealand Professional Firefighters’ Union announced it has called off a two-hour strike scheduled for Friday.

Following two days of negotiations, the union said “significant progress” has been made with Fenz, but stressed that a “settlement is yet to be reached”.

Other notified strike action remains in place.

More to come...