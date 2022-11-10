Man charged with kidnapping after bank hostage situation in Rotorua

A man with his hands up emerged from the BNZ in Amohau Street shortly before 5pm.

A 35-year-old-man has been charged with kidnapping after a hostage incident at a central Rotorua bank.

Police were called to BNZ in Amohau St about 3.55pm on Thursday “after a man entered the property and took a group of people hostage,” a police statement said.

A man could be seen inside the bank, talking to police through the door.

The man has since been charged with multiple counts of kidnapping and will appear in Rotorua District Court on Friday.

Just before 5pm, a man came out with his hands up and was walked away by police.

Three people had left the bank not long before, some escorted by police. Police said no hostages were injured and they were released at 4.50pm.

“The alleged offender has been taken into police custody.”

The road outside the central mall had been closed but was open to people and traffic again by 5.10pm.

A scene guard would remain, police said.

As the incident unfolded, a person in the bank noticed signs of unease, then saw a person with a shotgun and quickly left, the Rotorua Daily Post reported.

BNZ chief executive Dan Huggins said the incident was resolved thanks to police.

“The safety of our team members and customers is always our top priority, and I’m glad they’re all safe,” a statement said.

“Support is now being provided to those in the branch at the time of the incident.”

Police earlier said they were “responding to an incident at a commercial property” in the street and there were no reports of anyone being injured.

While police dealt with the incident, armed police and armed offenders squad members were around the bank.

Part of the street was closed to traffic and police moved bystanders back.