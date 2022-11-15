Son of Auckland woman who raised money for Russian army dodged conscription

Auckland woman Antonina Ovchinnikova has raised tens of thousands of dollars for volunteer units in the Russian military, which has illegally invaded Ukraine

The son of an Auckland woman who raised money for the Russian army fought Russian conscription papers while supporting Putin’s invasion.

Ruslan Ovchinnikov is the son of Antonina Ovchinnikova, the Auckland woman who raised tens of thousands of New Zealand dollars through Telegram and became the subject of a police investigation, before fleeing “home” to Moscow.

Supplied/Supplied Antonina Ovchinnikova's son Ruslan also makes pro-Kremlin content for social media. He revealed he received a conscription notice to the Russian army in a recent video.

Ovchinnikov, like his mother, has built a following on social media where he spreads Russian propaganda supporting Putin’s illegal invasion of Ukraine.

The 25-year-old AUT graduate makes videos for YouTube and TikTok, where he finds Ukrainians on the randomised video call website Chatroulette and debates them about the invasion.

Ovchinnikov lived in north Auckland and became a New Zealand citizen in 2017, according to social media posts.

“Instead of the phrases of the oath, I simply remained silent, and while singing the anthem, I sang 'Russia is our great power',” Ovchinnikov said about his citizenship ceremony.

Ovchinnikov then returned to Russia to study journalism, where he began posting videos on YouTube supporting the Kremlin’s nationalist vision.

Yevhenii Zavhorodnii/AP Ukrainians gather in downtown Kherson over the weekend to celebrate the recapturing of their city.

Ovchinnikov isn’t as successful on Telegram as his mother, but he has gained a following on TikTok with 6000 followers and his videos often get tens of thousands of views.

In an October 2022 video, Ovchinnikov revealed he received conscription papers to the Russian army as part of Putin’s partial mobilisation to reinforce his quickly diminishing army.

The call-up led to protests and killings in Russia as Russians rebelled against the wide-reaching conscription which called up more than the targeted 300,000 men.

Ovchinnikov advised his followers how to go about avoiding the call-up if they had a legitimate reason.

“Fortunately, being an intelligent person, I figured out the work of the draft board even before I came to Russia from New Zealand.

DAVID WHITE/STUFF Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Minister Andrew Little comment on Antonina Ovchinnikova, an Auckland woman raising money to aid Russia in their invasion of Ukraine.

“Imagine my surprise when people from the military recruitment office knocked on my door at 6am and told me to come to the assembly point on the same day,” he said.

Ovchinnikov said he had managed to get a suspension from the call-up, but he said those that are fit to serve shouldn’t be afraid of fighting and wishes them luck.

“Just go to the recruitment stations with the necessary documents, and, after clarifying your status, you will be quietly released home. However, if you have military experience then I wish you good luck,” Ovchinnikov advises.

Russians are able to avoid conscription if they are studying or if they are dual citizens.

Ovchinnikov posted a photo of the conscription paper to his Telegram account with his personal details blocked out and jokes pasted over the top of them.

“You, ‘Legendary Blogger Patriot’, residing at the address ‘Great Russia’ it is necessary to arrive at the collection point of the Mitinsky district of the North-West Administrative District of Moscow on 6 Oct. 2022.”

Ovchinnikov declined to be interviewed for this story.

New Zealand’s ministry of foreign affairs and trade said that it wasn’t aware of any New Zealanders fighting for the Russians or conscription notices being sent to Kiwis.

A police spokesperson confirmed there was an active police investigation into Ovchinnikova, but didn’t answer questions about how her being in Russia would affect it.