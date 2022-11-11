Murder charges laid after Kawerau mum of three killed in highway shooting

Kawerau woman Korrey Whyman, 28, died of a gunshot wound near Rotorua on September 25. A 30-year-old Rotoiti man has been arrested and charged with her murder. Photo/File

Police have arrested a 30-year-old Rotoiti man for the fatal shooting of Kawerau woman Korrey Whyman.

Whyman, 28, a mother of three young children from Kawerau, was shot inside a vehicle as it travelled on State Highway 33 towards Mourea, near Rotorua, early on the morning of September 25.

She received a serious gunshot wound to her head and was rushed to hospital, but later died from her injuries.

A 30-year-old man from Rotoiti is due to appear in the Rotorua District Court today charged with her murder, along with additional firearms charges.

Rotorua police Detective Inspector Lindsay Pilbrow said a large team of investigators and forensic specialists were still actively working on the investigation around Whyman’s death, and further arrests were likely.

Pilbrow said police had received considerable assistance from the public, and encouraged anyone who had more information to come forward.

“Our investigation will continue until those who are responsible for the death of Korrey are held to account.

“We know that there are several people closely linked to those involved in Korrey’s murder, some of whom may have actively assisted these people in some way after the fact.”

He said anyone identified as helping those responsible avoid police, or who may be withholding information linked to the incident, were potentially committing serious criminal offences themselves.

“These people should seriously consider their position and come forward to police now.

“They should remind themselves that Miss Whyman was an innocent single mother of three young children, all of whom have now lost their mum through the actions of others.”

NZ Police Police are still seeking information about the movements of this Toyota Hilux as part of their investigation into the murder of Korrey Whyman. Photo/File

Police continue to focus on the movements of a dark blue Toyota Hilux king-cab ute, believed to have been used by those involved in Whyman’s death.

Police are seeking any information from the public regarding the movements of the vehicle in the State Highway 33 area near Mourea late on the evening of Saturday, September 24, or the early hours of Sunday September 25.

This ute was located burnt-out at the Braemer Rd Reserve near Kawerau on Tuesday, September 27.

Anyone with information can contact police by contacting 105 and referencing file number 220925/5119.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.