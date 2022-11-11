58-year-old motorcyclist named as man killed in Christchurch crash

Motorcyclist Selwyn Cassidy died two days after colliding with a ute on Pound Rd, Christchurch.

The man who died in hospital two days after a crash between a motorcycle and a ute was Selwyn Herewini Cassidy, of Christchurch.

The crash happened on Pound Rd, Hornby, on November 1.

Cassidy, 58, died in hospital from his injuries two days later.

Police said inquiries into the crash were ongoing.

READ MORE:

* Motorcyclist dies after collision with car in Christchurch

* Serious injuries after car and motorcycle crash in Christchurch



“Our thoughts are with his friends and family,” they said in a statement.

A death notice for Cassidy, published in The Press last Saturday, said he was a “dearly loved husband” and “much loved father and father in law”.

“Selwyn will be sadly missed by his wider whānau and friends,” it said.

A funeral service was held on Tuesday.