'Lively and loved' Auckland teen's suicide linked to alcohol

New evidence shows a strong link between suicide and acute alcohol use. (Video first published in July 2022)

A coroner has warned about the dangers of adolescent drinking, after a “lively and loved” 16-year-old died by suicide at a 21st birthday celebration in Auckland.

Coroner Janet Anderson has released her findings into the death of south Auckland teen Enilose Mounga.

Anderson said the young woman was affected by alcohol at the time she died, and her actions appear to have been “impulsive and out of character”.

“Her sad death illustrates the dangers of adolescent drinking and the relationship between alcohol use and suicide.”

On September 15, 2017, Enilose went to a birthday party with her extended family in the south Auckland suburb of Papakura.

Those at the party described Enilose as being “happy and in a good mood”.

However, at some point that evening, she broke up with her boyfriend, and had become upset as the night wore on.

At about 3am she left the garage and walked towards the house. About an hour later she was found dead by family members.

Supplied A coroner has warned about the dangers of adolescent drinking, after a “loud and happy” 16-year-old committed suicide at a party.

Enilose had no history of mental health issues, no known prior thoughts of suicide and no warning signs.

A friend said that Enilose had never talked to her about suicide and that she could not think of anything that “would have made her do it”.

Her death came as a great shock to those who knew her.

The toxicology analysis revealed Enilose had a blood alcohol reading of 158 milligrams per 100 millilitres of blood – a blood alcohol level three times the adult legal driving limit.

The legal blood alcohol limit for a New Zealand is 50 milligrams per 100 millilitres.

Unsplash Enilose death came as a great shock to those who knew her. (File photo)

Apart from caffeine and cotinine (a metabolite of nicotine), no drugs were detected in her system on the day she died.

“Suicide in young people is complex and multifactorial and there do not appear to have been any major warning signs that would have alerted those around Enilose to the possibility that she might end her life,” Anderson said.

Anderson formed the view that Enilose’s actions were “in large part, if not entirely, due to the consumption of alcohol”.

“If she was not intoxicated, it is highly unlikely that she would have acted in the manner that she did on the day of her death.”

All parents and guardians should be alert to the risks of alcohol use during adolescence, she said.

“These include impulsive behaviour, reduced self-control and an increased risk of suicide.”

“I strongly encourage parents and caregivers to take these risks into account when making decisions about supply of alcohol to young people in their care.”

Where to get help