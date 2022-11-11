'Lively and loved' Auckland teen's suicide linked to alcohol
A coroner has warned about the dangers of adolescent drinking, after a “lively and loved” 16-year-old died by suicide at a 21st birthday celebration in Auckland.
Coroner Janet Anderson has released her findings into the death of south Auckland teen Enilose Mounga.
Anderson said the young woman was affected by alcohol at the time she died, and her actions appear to have been “impulsive and out of character”.
“Her sad death illustrates the dangers of adolescent drinking and the relationship between alcohol use and suicide.”
On September 15, 2017, Enilose went to a birthday party with her extended family in the south Auckland suburb of Papakura.
Those at the party described Enilose as being “happy and in a good mood”.
However, at some point that evening, she broke up with her boyfriend, and had become upset as the night wore on.
At about 3am she left the garage and walked towards the house. About an hour later she was found dead by family members.
Enilose had no history of mental health issues, no known prior thoughts of suicide and no warning signs.
A friend said that Enilose had never talked to her about suicide and that she could not think of anything that “would have made her do it”.
Her death came as a great shock to those who knew her.
The toxicology analysis revealed Enilose had a blood alcohol reading of 158 milligrams per 100 millilitres of blood – a blood alcohol level three times the adult legal driving limit.
The legal blood alcohol limit for a New Zealand is 50 milligrams per 100 millilitres.
Apart from caffeine and cotinine (a metabolite of nicotine), no drugs were detected in her system on the day she died.
“Suicide in young people is complex and multifactorial and there do not appear to have been any major warning signs that would have alerted those around Enilose to the possibility that she might end her life,” Anderson said.
Anderson formed the view that Enilose’s actions were “in large part, if not entirely, due to the consumption of alcohol”.
“If she was not intoxicated, it is highly unlikely that she would have acted in the manner that she did on the day of her death.”
All parents and guardians should be alert to the risks of alcohol use during adolescence, she said.
“These include impulsive behaviour, reduced self-control and an increased risk of suicide.”
“I strongly encourage parents and caregivers to take these risks into account when making decisions about supply of alcohol to young people in their care.”
Where to get help
- 1737, Need to talk? Free call or text 1737 to talk to a trained counsellor.
- Anxiety New Zealand 0800 ANXIETY (0800 269 4389)
- Depression.org.nz 0800 111 757 or text 4202
- Lifeline 0800 543 354
- Mental Health Foundation 09 623 4812, click here to access its free resource and information service.
- Rural Support Trust 0800 787 254
- Samaritans 0800 726 666
- Suicide Crisis Helpline 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO)
- Yellow Brick Road 0800 732 825
- thelowdown.co.nz Web chat, email chat or free text 5626
- What's Up 0800 942 8787 (for 5 to 18-year-olds). Phone counselling available Monday-Friday, noon-11pm and weekends, 3pm-11pm. Online chat is available 3pm-10pm daily.
- Youthline 0800 376 633, free text 234, email talk@youthline.co.nz, or find online chat and other support options here.
- If it is an emergency, click here to find the number for your local crisis assessment team.
- In a life-threatening situation, call 111.