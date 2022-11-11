Marauding dogs that killed cat and bit man fended off with rubbish bins and road cones

Hostile roaming dogs turned up at Dave and Nita Stevenson's Hamilton property in the middle of the night. One mauled the Stevensons' cat to death and Dave was bitten.

Nita Stevenson woke in the middle of the night to barking and an unfamiliar, snarling dog in her backyard.

Before long, her start to Friday would involve the appearance of a second aggressive canine, her husband Dave being bitten and finding their beloved cat mauled to death.

Hamilton City Council’s animal control team is investigating, and trying to find and catch the dogs.

When Nita opened the back door of her Dinsdale, home “the dog confronted me, standing with its legs apart, so I screamed out to my husband, and he came running out”.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF/Waikato Times A midnight dog attack left Nita Stevenson, Cella the cat and Dave Stevenson shaken. Their other cat Wiiman was found dead and was left Dave needing medical treatment.

“The hair was standing up on the back of my neck,” she said.

The pair herded the dog down their Montana Place driveway and onto the street only for another hostile canine to appear.

That’s when things turned south for Dave.

“I saw the dog attack him,” Nita said. “The couple down the end of the street heard me screaming, and they came down to help.”

Christel Yardley/Stuff Neighbours heard Nita Stevenson, centre, screaming after a roaming dog bit her husband Dave. On the right is neighbour Rachel Dittmer.

They grabbed road cones and rubbish bins to help fend off the dogs, which Nita believes were pitbulls.

Dave was left with puncture wounds on his left thigh.

“I know his leg’s sore. By the time he left for work his leg was getting quite swollen” Nita said. “He’s normally pretty stubborn, but he said he’s got to get a tetanus shot.”

Dave patched himself up and went looking for their cat, Wiiman – named after the Nintendo game console.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Dave Stevenson has a sore leg and is going to get a tetanus shot after being bitten by one of the dogs.

“We have a big covered backyard and of course the cats sleep there,” Nita said. “The one that died was asleep on his chair... Dave found Wiiman dead, over by the fence.”

Stevenson doesn't think the dogs had collars or tags and said the Hamilton City Council response was “very good.”

On Friday afternoon, a council animal control officer had come to assess placing traps around the property in an effort to catch the two dogs.

Stevenson hesitated to think about what could have been.

“What if there was a kid out there?

Christel Yardley/Stuff Animal control officers were at the Stevensons’ Dinsdale home on Friday in an attempt to catch to dogs.

The council’s Animal Education and Control Manager, Sue Stanford said her team is helping the Stevensons find and catch the offending dog.

”Animal Control are aware of the incident in Dinsdale last night and are investigating,” she said in a statement.

“If we identify an offending dog and owner and the attack is substantiated there are several enforcement options we could pursue, such as giving a fine, written warning, classifying the dog as menacing or dangerous and prosecuting the owner under the Dog Control Act.”

Anyone who saw two black pitbulls in the Dinsdale area overnight on Thursday is asked to contact Hamilton City Council Animal Education and Control on 07 838 6632.