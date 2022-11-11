Courts and justice staff across NZ take industrial action over cost of living

The industrial action will continue until December.

Court proceedings will be disrupted through until December as Ministry of Justice staff take industrial action because of cost of living pressures.

Public Service Association spokesman Willie Cochran said union members had voted to work to rule as part of bargaining to achieve a settlement that properly recognises the cost of living pressures on workers.

The industrial action will take place from 4pm on November 11 until December 19, unless the PSA receives an offer that justifies lifting the action, Cochran said.

Under work to rule, union members may choose to follow standardised start and finish times and morning and afternoon break and lunch times.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: Fears of transmission risk in lifts as escalators removed from court building

* Forty-one trials delayed in the Timaru District Court due to Covid-19

* Review of court backlog caused by Covid-19 results in changes



The industrial action will involve all PSA members at the Ministry of Justice, contact centres, processing centres, technology staff, national office and tribunal hearing centres across the country, Cochran said.

About 1500 Ministry of Justice employees who are members of the PSA previously walked off the job back in 2018 over pay negotiations.

Ministry of Justice chief operating officer Carl Crafar said the industrial action will affect all courts and tribunals.

“We appreciate this action will have a significant impact on court participants, including victims, defendants and their families and jurors.

“We regret any inconvenience and want to thank court participants in advance for their patience as we work towards a resolution,” Crafar said.

In a statement from Chief Justice Helen Winkelmann, she said the breaks indicated in the action are two 10-minute breaks at 10.30am and 3pm and an hour lunch break at 12.30pm.

The Ministry’s Contact Centre 0800 COURTS (0800 268 787) will continue to operate.