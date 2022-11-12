Clarks Beach boat capsize: Local boaties organise search for missing boy

A person is missing after a boat capsized off Auckland’s Clarks Beach on Sunday afternoon.

Members of the public have organised a search for a young boy missing in the Manukau Harbour following a boat capsize.

The search for the 10-year-old boy, a pupil of Sandspit Road School in Waiuku, has entered its seventh day, after the boat capsized off Auckland’s Clarks Beach on October 6.

Four others were on board the boat. Two swam ashore, one was found dead and another was pulled from the water.

Police have been conducting aerial searches of the harbour in attempt to find the boy, however, poor weather in Auckland on Friday hindered the search.

On Saturday, police said search and rescue operations had resumed.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Members of the local boating community have organised a search party.

“Police Eagle helicopter and Coastguard Air Patrol will resume aerial searches today, assisted by surf life saving crews.”

Police are also aware of a search being coordinated by members of the public, they said in a statement.

“Police are in communication with this group to ensure they do not put themselves or others at risk.”

The search was being organised on the public Manukau Harbour Beach Boating and Fishing Facebook group.

David White/Stuff Friends and family of the boy search the shoreline around Clarks Beach.

People were being asked to leave comments detailing the areas they were searching, so as not to double up.

“If you are not confident with boating now is not the time to start,” one of the organisers posted.

“You can help by jumping on someone else’s boat as each boat will need spotters to help the skipper out.”

The Police Maritime Unit said it had recommended against the public search.

Katie Ham/Stuff The search was suspended on Friday due to poor weather in Auckland.

It would not be stopping people from searching and it wasn’t expected they would interrupt official search efforts, but “normal boating rules” needed to be followed.

This including being safe in the water, wearing life jackets and taking two forms of communication.

On Tuesday, Te Ahiwaru Trust and local iwi announced there was a rāhui (temporary ritual prohibition) on the Oruarangi river and the channel between Puketutu Island and Puketāpapa until the missing boy was found.

Stuff is yet to hear from the police Māori affairs advisor on whether there are any tikanga (protocol) implications for members of the public searching the habour while the rāhui is in place.

The missing boy is understood to have been an avid motocross rider, with an Auckland motorcycle club saying its members were “deeply saddened” to confirm the missing child was a member of the club.

“It is such a tragedy and our thoughts are with his family at this time,” Pukekohe Motorcycle Club president Stuart McCulloch said on Wednesday morning.

Sandspit Road School principal Sharyn de Jonge said the school community was “absolutely devastated” by the death.

“We are working with the ministry trauma team, providing support for students during this time,” she said.